Link Group acquires HS Pensions

Link Group has signed an agreement to acquire HS Pensions, expanding its footprint in the UK retirement solutions and pensions sector.

HS Pensions delivers an end-to-end pension service and administers pensions for around 370,000 members. When combined with Link Group, the business will serve approximately 1.5 million members with assets under management (AUM) of over £4 billion.

In a statement, Link Group said: "The acquisition will deliver immediate capabilities for Link Group's Retirement & Superannuation Solutions division in core pension administration and a platform for the firm's unique member-centric engagement technology."

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022. Once completed, HS Pensions will integrate with Link Group's UK Retirement and Superannuation Solutions business.

Link Group Retirement and Superannuation Solutions chief executive Dee McGrath said: "Our commitment to the UK pensions sector is underpinned by our investment in building our capability, technology and platform to service clients and by bringing our global experience from a proven, successful Australian business to the UK."

"This transaction accelerates that vision and will see two high-quality businesses integrated to simplify and improve the member experience in the UK, with significant potential for growth."

Link Group Retirement and Superannuation Solutions UK general manager Richard Wilson said the Group and HS Pensions joint capabilities will enable it to support future developments in collective defined contribution schemes. Together they'll also be able to provide a best-in-class defined contribution and defined benefit proposition to clients, Wilson added.

HS Pensions chief executive Steve Goddard commented: "We're delighted to have agreed this deal, which reflects very positively on the quality of the HS Pensions business and our team."

"We believe it's very good news for our clients and people as it will facilitate the ongoing growth of the business while also providing Link Group with the opportunity to accelerate its UK growth plans and deliver on its ambition to modernise the member experience and wider pensions industry."

Meanwhile, today, Link Group posted its FY22 results, recording a statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) loss of $67.6 million. Though this is an improvement on last year's $162.7 million loss.

Year on year, the group's revenue increased from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion, a 1.3% change. Net operating cash flows fell 30% from $292.9 to $205 million.

Regarding Link Group's Retirement and Superannuation Solutions, strong member growth continued with Australian member numbers up 9.1% year on year. The division's revenue for FY22 increased by 1% to $511.7 million, representing 43% of group revenue.

The company's results also noted that the UK strategy continues to track to plan, now supporting 976,000 members, up 22.4% over the last 12 months.

Explaining Link Group's results, chief executive and managing director Vivek Bhatia said: "The last two years have seen a high level of corporate activity for Link Group in addition to the global pandemic and market volatility associated with higher inflation and higher interest rates."

"Despite these challenging and potentially distracting factors, it has been pleasing to see the resilience of our people and performance of our core businesses which are reflected in today's results."

Looking ahead, Bhatia said after a year of consolidation and resetting, the group was well positioned to deliver operating EBITDA growth over the medium term, underpinned by its scale, expertise and proprietary technology platforms.

"Our core businesses are in sound shape with RSS and Corporate Markets expected to deliver margin improvement in FY23," Bhatia said.

"We have delivered on our global transformation program commitments, and we expect our global hub strategy and continuing investment in new technology will deliver ongoing benefits in the form of further efficiencies and automation in FY23."

However, he added: "The operating environment remains challenging with cost pressures from higher inflation, higher interest rates, challenging employment conditions and increased market volatility."

Providing an update on Link Group's signed revised Scheme Implementation Deed with Dye & Durham Corporation. The company announcement stated that the scheme remains subject to certain conditions precedent, including the receipt of outstanding regulatory approvals and the approval of the Supreme Court of New South Wales.

The scheme implementation Court date is scheduled for September 27.