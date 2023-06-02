Link Group acquires Allens' company secretarial business

Link Group acquires Allens' company secretarial businessBY ANDREW MCKEAN | FRIDAY, 2 JUN 2023 12:55PM
Link Group will expand its corporate governance offering through the acquisition of Allens' company secretarial business.
Link's company secretarial service is the largest in Australia, but it said the deal will usher in a "significant" new client base and accelerate the growth of its Corporate Markets division.
As part of the deal, all permanent employees from Allens' company secretarial business will be absorbed into Link.
Link Corporate Markets chief executive Paul Gardiner said the acquisition of Allens' company secretarial business in Australia provides a significant boost to its corporate governance offering.
"This is a valuable opportunity to enhance our company secretarial and corporate administration services, bringing exposure to new clients and sectors. It will expand our capabilities while growing our team in Sydney and further cementing our presence in Melbourne," he said.
"Our ongoing agreement with Allens provides a unique opportunity to build long term value with a leading Australian law firm as we service and create valued relationships with a new client base."
Meanwhile, Allens chief operating officer Matt Graham commented: "Our aim is to ensure a continued excellent quality of service for Allens' clients and broad development opportunities for our people. We're confident our new arrangement with Company Matters will deliver on those objectives."
