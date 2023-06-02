Newspaper icon
Link Group acquires Allens' company secretarial business

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 2 JUN 2023   12:55PM

Link Group will expand its corporate governance offering through the acquisition of Allens' company secretarial business.

Link's company secretarial service is the largest in Australia, but it said the deal will usher in a "significant" new client base and accelerate the growth of its Corporate Markets division.

As part of the deal, all permanent employees from Allens' company secretarial business will be absorbed into Link.

Link Corporate Markets chief executive Paul Gardiner said the acquisition of Allens' company secretarial business in Australia provides a significant boost to its corporate governance offering.

"This is a valuable opportunity to enhance our company secretarial and corporate administration services, bringing exposure to new clients and sectors. It will expand our capabilities while growing our team in Sydney and further cementing our presence in Melbourne," he said.

"Our ongoing agreement with Allens provides a unique opportunity to build long term value with a leading Australian law firm as we service and create valued relationships with a new client base."

Meanwhile, Allens chief operating officer Matt Graham commented: "Our aim is to ensure a continued excellent quality of service for Allens' clients and broad development opportunities for our people. We're confident our new arrangement with Company Matters will deliver on those objectives."

Editor's Choice

Spaceship told to cease super, funds distribution

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Spaceship is the first superannuation fund to be slapped with stop orders, which have also been applied to its Voyager Funds series.

CareSuper, Spirit Super charge ahead with $50bn merger

ANDREW MCKEAN
CareSuper and Spirit Super have entered into a binding agreement to merge, set to finalise by late 2024.

Frontier overhauls research function

ELIZABETH FRY
Frontier Advisors is restructuring its research team in a way that will see Andrew Kemp become head of defensive assets and private markets.

Heatmaps drive efficiencies, more consolidation: Cole

CHLOE WALKER
Speaking at a standing committee this morning, deputy chair Margaret Cole noted that the heatmaps and performance tests have created a more efficient and transparent superannuation system that will ultimately drive more consolidation.

