Financial Planning

Life Sherpa rolls out investment solution

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 7 SEP 2023   12:45PM

Hybrid advice provider Life Sherpa is partnering with OpenInvest to offer a low-cost managed investment portfolio solution for clients with low balances.

With a minimum investment of $5000, the offering comprises four diversified portfolios with a range of risk/return profiles. Each portfolio has a management fee of 0.65%.

Having considered doing so for some time now, Life Sherpa founder and chief executive Vince Scully said the time is right to partner with OpenInvest, and the two are aligned on ensuring advice is easily accessible and affordable.

"Our model, which is focused on providing advice to salaried employees who may not be able to afford traditional advice, can deliver better outcomes if we can get those members into investment portfolios earlier that enables them to continue to build wealth towards their future goals," Scully said.

He added that changes to the financial advice landscape in recent years have largely focused on the quality of advice, and not on how to increase the number of Australians accessing advice.

"There is a significant portion of the population - who have good jobs, stable income, and clear goals - who are unable to afford full financial advice. The successful deployment of technology into advice can bridge this gap and create the future customers of full financial advice," Scully said.

"We're talking about people who are clear on what their goals are, and they know broadly what they need to do to achieve them. What they need is some guidance along the way around particular decisions, but they are happy to learn and use the tools available to help them make good decisions."

Also commenting, OpenInvest head of distribution Ravi Verma said: "The rules around personal advice and the loss of advisers across the industry mean that advice firms that want to reach and help the broadest possible audience can't do so the traditional way and need to leverage innovative technology."

"We're proud to be playing our role in helping firms like Life Sherpa to provide their professional expertise to more Australians."

Read more: Life SherpaOpenInvestRavi VermaVince Scully
