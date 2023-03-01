LIC hunts for investment manager

A specialised listed investment company is looking for a new fund manager as it overhauls its investment mandate.

Hygrovest (HGV), a listed investment company that largely invests in Australian and global cannabis-related businesses, wants to diversify to other industries, and is seeking interest from fund managers until 30 June 2023.

HGV's current fund manager Parallax Ventures, a Canadian firm appointed in 2019, will see its contract end in June and has the option to participate in the tender process.

After reviewing its structure, HGV said it is in the interest of shareholders to continue to operate as an ASX-listed investment company with an external investment manager.

HGV changed its mandate at its annual general meeting last year to broaden its allocation to non-cannabis assets to more than 25% of its total holdings. Shareholders also approved the motion to change the company name to MMJ Group Holdings.

At the end of June 2022, HGV held 77% of its assets in cannabis companies. It is looking to exit Weed Me, a craft cannabis producer based in Canada and HGV's largest investment to free up about $11 million. Overall, the portfolio's net asset value dropped by 40% for the period.

Outside of cannabis-related companies, HGV has begun investing in healthcare stocks and wants to branch out to digital economy and natural resources companies.

In HGV's annual report, chair Peter Wall said: "Whilst the board is pleased that HGV materially exceeded its benchmark, we appreciate that shareholders expected positive returns more aligned with the broader global equities market."

Wall added that HGV continues to focus on reducing the significant gap between its share price and NAV - which at the time was four cents per HGV share.