Lending to small businesses increases: Survey

Despite soaring interest rates, the number of small business owners borrowing from banks has sharply risen in 2022, a new survey reveals.

More than a third (36%) of Australian small businesses canvassed by CPA Australia are increasingly relying on external sources of funding, up from 27% in 2021.

Half of Aussie business owners borrowed money to grow their business, 36% covered daily expenses and the remainder needed the funds to survive.

Small practice owners believe that despite economic upheavals it will be business as usual. Many are optimistic about their growth prospects.

"Australian businesses had their best year in five years in 2022, with 47.6% of small businesses growing. This year is likely to be even better for Australia with more than 55% of businesses expecting to grow, despite growing economic challenges," the survey showed.

According to the Reserve Bank of Australia, small and medium enterprises are around twice as likely to default on their loans compared to mortgage customers and large corporations.

Despite the narrowing spread between small and large business interest rates, recent increases in lending rates could have a larger impact on SMEs' overall cost of finance compared to large businesses, the RBA said, as small practices generally rely more on bank loans given that they have fewer alternative sources of funding.

In CPA Australia's latest survey, some 47% of Aussie business owners are aged 50 and over. CPA Australia highlighted this as a red flag as it indicates that the lack of young entrepreneurs has long-term implications.

"The survey results show that young business owners and founders are a necessary ingredient for Australia's economic future, our digital capabilities and future innovations. We need Australians of all ages running and owning small businesses. Diversity brings huge benefits to the economy," the report reads.

The survey, which expanded to small businesses operating in the Asia Pacific, found no material increase in the number of businesses that found it difficult paying debts between 2019 and 2022, most likely reflecting the significant financial assistance many governments offered small business to survive the pandemic.

Across the ditch, however, New Zealand small businesses found it the most difficult to repay loans due to increasing interest rates and supply chain issues.