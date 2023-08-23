legalsuper chief operating officer exits

The chief operating officer of the $5.4 billion superannuation fund has left amid a leadership restructure under the new chief executive.

Trevin Erichsen has been with legalsuper for less than a year, joining as interim chief executive when Andrew Proebstl resigned after almost 20 years with the fund.

Erichsen was acting chief for seven months before moving on to become chief operating officer in September 2022. He exited on August 16 to pursue other opportunities, legalsuper confirmed.

Before legalsuper, Erichsen had a stint at Australian Retirement Trust as head of operations, and spent more than 14 years at Sunsuper, most recently as executive general manager of customer engagement.

Luke Symons became the permanent chief executive on April 11. Under his leadership, changes have been introduced at the senior level, which includes creating a new executive role.

"We have created a new chief financial officer role to drive excellence in strategic operations across our business with a strong focus on our financial decision-making and management to support our growth agenda, as well as complementing our demonstrable strengths in members services, investment strategy and performance, delivered through our high-performing team culture," Symons said.

"We are working with global executive search company, Odgers Berndtson, on the recruitment for this crucial executive role and look forward to advising members and stakeholders of our decision in the near future."

On LinkedIn, Erichsen wrote that he was "very grateful for all of the legalsuper team who welcomed us and supported us, and proud of what we've been able to achieve together".

"I'm particularly proud of the fund's continued strong performance, investment in capability and culture, and most importantly the ongoing uplift to the value proposition offered and outcomes delivered to legalsuper's members, Australia's legal community," he said.

"Trevin goes with the gratitude and very best wishes of the board, executive team and all legalsuper colleagues for his strong contribution during his tenure," said Symons.