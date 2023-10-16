Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

legalsuper appoints finance chief

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  MONDAY, 16 OCT 2023   12:38PM

The industry fund for the legal community has hired a finance chief but is still in the market for a new chief investment officer to replace Norman Zhang who resigned last month.

legalsuper chief executive Luke Symons has announced the appointment of Michael Gogorosis to the fund's newly created position of chief financial officer.

Gogorosis joins from Vision Super, where he was deputy chief financial officer.

Before that, he was the financial controller at EquipSuper where he managed the $5 billion merger with Rio Tinto Super.

Symons said the creation of the new role is to further drive excellence in strategic operations across the business with a strong focus on the super fund's financial decision-making and management to support the growth agenda.

"Michael has direct superannuation fund experience combined with broader financial services and asset management experience gained both in Melbourne and London," Symons said.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

"Michael was a standout candidate in a highly competitive field and brings with him a combination of outstanding professional competencies, personal values and academic qualifications all aligned with legalsuper's current growth and innovation agenda."

The appointment follows Zhang's resignation. He will join Koda Capital in December.

At the time, Symons said he is looking for a new investment chief and a finance chief.

The chief executive noted that legalsuper's MySuper balanced option, where the majority of the fund's members are invested, recorded a solid return of 7.92% for the year to 30 June 2023 - delivering a top-quartile performance when measured over the past two years combined.

Read more: Norman ZhangMySuperSuperRatingsEquip SuperKoda CapitalLuke SymonsMichael GogorosisRio TintoVision Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Koda Capital restructures Investment Strategy Group team
Largest pension funds see drop in assets: Research
Ninety-seven super products fail performance test
Rest closes investment options, shifts allocations
legalsuper chief operating officer exits
APRA finalises framework for MySuper products
Hejaz debuts Australia's first Islamic pension product
VFMC chair to retire
New product lead at Equip Super
Equip Super sets sights on being different

Editor's Choice

ISPT to offload retail, office properties

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Following a strategic review, Industry Super Property Trust (ISPT) is selling five assets, including Melbourne's GPO and a Sydney office building.

ANZ breached disclosure laws in 2015 raise: Court

CHLOE WALKER
The banking giant will likely face a hefty fine after the Federal Court found it breached continuous disclosure laws in 2015.

legalsuper appoints finance chief

ELIZABETH FRY
The industry fund for the legal community has hired a finance chief but is still in the market for a new chief investment officer to replace Norman Zhang who resigned last month.

Forager to delist Aussie LIT

KARREN VERGARA
Forager Funds Management is set to delist its Australian-listed investment trust as it continues to trade at a 15% discount to its net asset value.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.