Lazard Asset Management slashes fund fees

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 13 FEB 2023   12:44PM

From April, the global investment giant will reduce the management fee on two of its Australian equity funds for both institutional and retail share classes.

Specifically, the management fee of the Lazard Select Australian Equity Fund's retail share class will be reduced from 1.15% p.a. to 0.90% p.a., with the institutional share class being reduced from 1.00% p.a. to 0.90% p.a.

The management fee of the Lazard Australian Equity Fund's retail share class has been reduced from 0.90% p.a. to 0.70% p.a., with the institutional share class reduced from 0.75% p.a. to 0.70% p.a.

"These two funds, alongside the Lazard defensive Australian Equity Fund where the top three performing Australian equity funds over 2022, according to third party data," Lazard Asset Management said.

"All three funds also strongly outperformed the median of the Morningstar Large Cap Value Peer Group, with the Select Australian Equity Fund being the leading fund in this peer group, based on Morningstar data."

Lazard Asset Management pacific chief executive Paul Cuddy said that 2022 was an exceptional year for the firm's Australian equity team, "as their patience in sticking with their valuation discipline during the later stages of the growth/momentum boom was rewarded."

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

"For more than 20 years, our Australian equity team's process of identifying value has remained consistent and this has provided our clients with a compelling rate of return," Cuddy said.

"We believe investors will need more exposure to highly concentrated, active strategies, with the market becoming more fundamentally focused, as the cycle of low rates and trending markets ends."

Productivity Commission kicks off philanthropy review

CHLOE WALKER
The Productivity Commission review aims to boost donations to charities and meet the government's goal of doubling philanthropic giving by 2030.

New chief for Queensland Treasury Corp

ELIZABETH FRY
Leon Allen has been named chief executive of Queensland Treasury Corporation.

Women the future of advice: Netwealth

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Wealth professionals are being encouraged to adjust their advice offering and better serve women or risk missing out on a key growth market.

