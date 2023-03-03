Lazard Asset Management creates family office division

Lazard Asset Management creates family office divisionBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 3 MAR 2023 12:38PM
Read more: Lazard Asset Management, Truvvo Partners, Lazard Family Office Partners, Casey Whalen, Evan Russo
Lazard Asset Management (LAM) has acquired US-based firm Truvvo Partners (Truvvo) to form Lazard Family Office Partners.
The two firms bring together approximately $11.7 billion in assets, including LAM's existing US private client business.
Together, they will provide advice and investment solutions across public and private markets, integrating investment management, risk management and family office services into the one offering.
"Demand for sophisticated and innovative wealth management solutions is increasing as family offices navigate the ever-changing markets and economic environment," LAM chief executive Evan Russo said.
"Both Truvvo and Lazard are committed to providing world-class investments and service to our clients.
"We believe this acquisition will position us to fully serve families, helping them to reach their financial and business goals and to build a lasting legacy."
Meanwhile, Truvvo chief executive and chief investment officer Casey Whalen said the firm shares Lazard's commitments to serving as a trusted advisor and fiduciary to its clients.
"We partner with our clients to help them solve and simplify the complexities of wealth, while delivering sophisticated investment solutions and advice," Whalen said.
"We believe leveraging Lazard's expertise, infrastructure and resources will strengthen our platform and enable a holistic approach, allowing us to better serve our clients."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Focus Financial acquired by PE firm
Investec Property Fund, Irongate Australia in new JV
Unindexed cap forecast to impact 500k people
Expect more greenwashing action: ASIC
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Lena Ridley
PROFILE FINANCIAL SERVICES PTY LTD