Family Office

Lazard Asset Management creates family office division

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 3 MAR 2023   12:38PM

Lazard Asset Management (LAM) has acquired US-based firm Truvvo Partners (Truvvo) to form Lazard Family Office Partners.

The two firms bring together approximately $11.7 billion in assets, including LAM's existing US private client business.

Together, they will provide advice and investment solutions across public and private markets, integrating investment management, risk management and family office services into the one offering.

"Demand for sophisticated and innovative wealth management solutions is increasing as family offices navigate the ever-changing markets and economic environment," LAM chief executive Evan Russo said.

"Both Truvvo and Lazard are committed to providing world-class investments and service to our clients.

"We believe this acquisition will position us to fully serve families, helping them to reach their financial and business goals and to build a lasting legacy."

Meanwhile, Truvvo chief executive and chief investment officer Casey Whalen said the firm shares Lazard's commitments to serving as a trusted advisor and fiduciary to its clients.

"We partner with our clients to help them solve and simplify the complexities of wealth, while delivering sophisticated investment solutions and advice," Whalen said.

"We believe leveraging Lazard's expertise, infrastructure and resources will strengthen our platform and enable a holistic approach, allowing us to better serve our clients."

