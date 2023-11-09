Newspaper icon
Large Australian corporations pay record tax: ATO

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 9 NOV 2023   12:52PM

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has disclosed that a record-breaking $83.8 billion was paid in income tax by large corporations for the 2021-22 financial year.

According to the ATO's ninth annual Corporate Tax Transparency (CTT) report, the income tax payments from 2713 entities climbed 22% from the previous year, and almost 50% higher than two years ago.

ATO deputy commissioner Rebecca Saint explained that tax paid in 2021-22 was the highest since CTT reporting started, showing how Australia's large taxpayers rebounded from COVID-19 and lockdowns.

"This is a fantastic result for the Australian community," Saint said.

"A combination of a rapidly recovering economy, high commodity prices and high levels of voluntary tax compliance, backed up by the hard work of the Tax Avoidance Taskforce over many years, has delivered in spades."

Mirroring the broader economic upturn, every industry sector reported higher tax obligations compared to the previous year, with the mining sector, in line with ongoing trends, contributing a significant rise in tax payments - a reflection of the robust commodity markets.

"The 2022 income year was the first year that the mining sector paid more tax than all other sectors combined, something we haven't seen in the history of the CTT report," Saint said.

"In fact, the mining sector paid more tax in 2021-22 than the total tax from all sectors in the each of the first three years of CTT reporting."

Saint also highlighted the continuous improvement in the tax compliance of large businesses, attributing this trend to the influence of the Tax Avoidance Taskforce which has not only fostered better voluntary compliance but also taken decisive compliance actions.

She pointed out that the proportion of entities paying no income tax dropped from 36% in 2013-14 to 31% in 2021-22, reflecting the Taskforce's sustained impact since the CTT report's inception.

However, the absence of income tax payments from an entity does not inherently indicate a failure to fulfill tax obligations. Taxes are levied on profits, not gross income, allowing for instances where entities with substantial revenues may not realise profits due to a multitude of legitimate factors.

