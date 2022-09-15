Lack of transparency hindering access to financial services: Survey

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has revealed the results of its 2022 Financial Transparency and Inclusion Report, which surveyed banks, insurers and non-bank financial institutions across 13 countries and regions.

According to the report, 69% of respondents said that the unbanked/underbanked are harder to onboard than other types of customers and businesses because of their lack of transparency.

In addition, more than half of financial institutions pointed to the difficulty of collecting and verifying information on customers as a major hurdle in onboarding customers.

While acknowledging its struggles, financial institutions remain strongly interested in financial transparency and inclusion, with two thirds of institutions expressing commitment to supporting financial inclusion.

At the regional level, a higher proportion of institutions in Asia Pacific and Latin America expressed support for financial inclusion.

A growing number of institutions also said they are willing to share their data for such purposes, suggesting that the industry is working towards data democratisation. Meanwhile, nearly half (48%) of respondents said that their compliance and customer service departments would operate more efficiently and benefit from being part of a global consumer due diligence utility or network to share consumer data.

Commenting on the results, LexisNexis Risk Solutions vice president, financial crime compliance Leslie Bailey said that financial institutions have clear responsibilities to verify customer identities and ensure compliance with national and international regulation.

"Rejecting potential customers due to inefficient or manual processes rather than regulatory reasons can be detrimental to genuine individuals trying to access financial services," she said.

"With robust data and the right technology and processes in place, institutions can help improve global rates of financial inclusion without compromising on compliance."