Lack of transparency hindering access to financial services: Survey

Lack of transparency hindering access to financial services: SurveyBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 15 SEP 2022 12:51PM
Read more: LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Leslie Bailey
LexisNexis Risk Solutions has revealed the results of its 2022 Financial Transparency and Inclusion Report, which surveyed banks, insurers and non-bank financial institutions across 13 countries and regions.
According to the report, 69% of respondents said that the unbanked/underbanked are harder to onboard than other types of customers and businesses because of their lack of transparency.
In addition, more than half of financial institutions pointed to the difficulty of collecting and verifying information on customers as a major hurdle in onboarding customers.
While acknowledging its struggles, financial institutions remain strongly interested in financial transparency and inclusion, with two thirds of institutions expressing commitment to supporting financial inclusion.
At the regional level, a higher proportion of institutions in Asia Pacific and Latin America expressed support for financial inclusion.
A growing number of institutions also said they are willing to share their data for such purposes, suggesting that the industry is working towards data democratisation. Meanwhile, nearly half (48%) of respondents said that their compliance and customer service departments would operate more efficiently and benefit from being part of a global consumer due diligence utility or network to share consumer data.
Commenting on the results, LexisNexis Risk Solutions vice president, financial crime compliance Leslie Bailey said that financial institutions have clear responsibilities to verify customer identities and ensure compliance with national and international regulation.
"Rejecting potential customers due to inefficient or manual processes rather than regulatory reasons can be detrimental to genuine individuals trying to access financial services," she said.
"With robust data and the right technology and processes in place, institutions can help improve global rates of financial inclusion without compromising on compliance."
Editor's Choice
Mind the managed accounts roadblocks: MLC
Crescent Wealth invests in water rights
Ex-Synchron boss appointed head of Libertas
2022 is the hardest year to retire: Report
|Sponsored by
Protecting and enhancing nature, climate and communities
A holistic approach to land-based investing can have profound benefits for nature, climate and people while pursuing strong financial results.
|Sponsored by
A tough year for green bonds but the outlook is optimistic
While it has been a challenging year, a competitive yield and attractive valuations are among the reasons to be optimistic for green bonds.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Using client data to drive client engagement
Net flows navigate product oceans
Are conditions for equity markets really that dire?
Sunlight: The obvious solution to unlisted asset valuation doubts
Nathan Jacobsen
DIVERGER LIMITED