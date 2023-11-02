Newspaper icon
La Trobe reveals global strategy, partners

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 2 NOV 2023   12:25PM

La Trobe Financial is harnessing its global network to expand offshore, with the initiative kicked off with the introduction of the La Trobe US Private Credit strategy, a product created in collaboration with Morgan Stanley.

La Trobe Financial is broadening its current asset management operations through the launch of a global asset management strategy, with chief executive Chris Andrews saying the business is leaning into its global networks and private market expertise to deliver the best of the world's investment offerings to Australian investors.

Its new private credit investment offering will be supported by a defensive portfolio of directly originated, senior secured loan assets issued to US middle market companies, owned by some of the world's largest private equity firms.

The product seeks to deliver an annualised distribution yield of at least 9% per annum net of fees.

Andrews said it's a unique investment product designed to give Australian investors access to private credit provided to the US middle market.

"This market is, by itself, the world's third-largest economy and is set to benefit from generational macro-tailwinds, including the re-shoring of global supply chains back into the US heartland," he explained.

"We are pleased to be providing access to that market to Australian investors through the world's best mid-market direct lending platform in Morgan Stanley."

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley senior managing director Jacques Chappuis added the firm is pleased to announce the partnership.

"Morgan Stanley is deeply committed to the Australian market and La Trobe Financial is high-quality and a key strategic partner in bringing our world-class expertise to Australian investors," he said.

Talking to the company scale, Andrews noted La Trobe has $18 billion in assets under management across almost 100,000 investors, including major institutions.

"We remain as committed as ever to delivering a suite of the highest quality global strategies to our investors and adviser partners. These investments are unique and exclusive to La Trobe Financial and provide investors with investments that are very difficult to access."

