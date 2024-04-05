L1 Capital joint MD takes leave of absence

The joint managing director and co-founder of L1 Capital will take a medical leave of absence for three months.

Mark Landau will take time off to undergo medical treatment for an early-stage treatable cancer, the fund manager announced this morning.

"Landau has informed the board that he expects to take leave of approximately three months from late April 2024, to allow time for treatment and a period of recovery," L1 Capital said.

"Landau has expressed his appreciation to the board and the L1 Capital team for enabling this period of leave, and he is looking forward to recommencing work thereafter. The board and the L1 Capital team extend their support to Mr Landau and look forward to his return."

During this period, joint managing director Raphael Lamm will be the sole managing director.

Founders Lamm and Landau also both serve as co-chief investment officers.

Landau has been with L1 Capital since May 2007. Before that he was an investment manager at Invesco Australia and a senior consultant at Accenture.

In a fund update, L1's ASX-listed Long Short Fund (LSF), which predominantly invests in Australian and New Zealand securities and up to 30% in global shares, returned 8.1% in the month of March, outpacing the index's 3.3%.

Fifteen stocks contributed more than 0.4% to its returns, while one stock detracted more than 0.4%.

Capstone, Teck, Qantas, and Cenovus were some of the best performers for the month.

"In addition, the portfolio was well positioned to benefit from the tailwinds we are now starting to see in the copper, energy and gold markets," L1 said.

Over the year however, the fund returned 11.7% compared to the index's 14.4%.