Koda Capital, Redwood merge

Koda Capital (Koda) is expanding into the Perth market through a merger with Redwood Wealth Alliance.

In bringing the two businesses together, Redwood will become part of the broader Koda professional partnership.

Some Redwood staff will hold equity in Koda, consistent with its principle of ownership aligned with client interests.

Koda's team includes 46 partners and 38 advisers, and manages over $10 billion on behalf of high-net-worth individuals and non-profits.

Its founding partner and chief of staff Quentin Reeve said the two firms have a common goal making the merger a natural fit.

"We feel really confident from a cultural perspective and alignment from a client interest perspective," he explained.

"We think bringing the Koda tool kit out into the Perth market with a team on the ground there that is as high quality as anything else we've seen leaves us feeling really excited about the opportunity."

Redwood has grown to a team of over 20 professionals with seven advisers supported by a strong investment and administration team. It adds over $5 million of additional revenue.

Redwood former managing director and Koda adviser and partner Paul Begley said: "We are excited to join Koda as it gives both our clients and team greater opportunities and allows us to continue on our journey."

"Koda is a model that we have aspired to emulate and importantly we have an aligned cultural and purpose."

Reeves said Koda has always felt the Perth market was an attractive opportunity for growth.

Earlier this year, Koda received investment from Emigrant Partners. The US firm is now a minority strategic investor in Koda, enabling it to undertake its own acquisitions.