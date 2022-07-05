Knight Frank, SCA Property Group in strategic partnership

The three-year partnership will see Knight Frank deliver property services, facilities management and financial accounting across SCA Property Group's entire shopping centre portfolio.

SCA Property Group's portfolio comprises quality sub-regional and neighbourhood shopping centres across Australia. Under the deal, Knight Frank will be the sole asset management provider to the REIT.

Knight Frank partner and national head of asset management services Lisa Atkins said Knight Frank's appointment to SCA Property Group's portfolio would support the core strategy of SCA Property Group's business now and its growth ambitions into the future.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with SCA Property Group to deliver holistic property services and we look forward to driving a greater performance for the properties in its portfolio to create greater value for investors," she said.

"Our local presence will enable us to manage each asset in line with the unique needs of individual communities, with the importance of the centre for locals always being front of mind."

Atkins added that while neighbourhood and sub-regional centres have always been a core part of the community, this has only been strengthened during COVID as it was one of the only places people could visit and connect.

Knight Frank notes that, against the backdrop of continued growth in retail spending in Australia, neighbourhood and subregional shopping centres have outperformed other retail centres nationally over the past year in terms of capital growth.

According to MSCI, neighbourhood centres experienced average capital growth of 8.6%, followed by sub-regional centres (5.1%), regional centres (2.9%) and major regional centres (0.7%).

Knight Frank partner and chief executive James Patterson said the strategic partnership with SCA Property Group is an exciting appointment for Knight Frank.

"This partnership marks significant growth for Knight Frank in its management of retail assets, with several hundred centres now under our care," he said.

"We look forward to delivering the best possible property services for SCA Property Group and seeing the results of our active management benefit our partner over the years to come."