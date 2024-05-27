KKR forms exclusive partnership with Capital Group

KKR and Capital Group have formed an exclusive strategic alliance to democratise hybrid public-private market investment solutions across multiple asset classes, geographies, and channels.

The first strategies, slated to launch in the US next year, will be public-private fixed income offerings tailored for financial professionals and their clients.

KKR co-chief executives Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall said that individuals should have access to alternative investments and praised Capital Group's investment capabilities, client relationships, and sales and distributions network. They also mentioned plans to expand the partnership into additional asset classes and channels.

Capital Group chief executive and president Mike Gitlin said the firm sees an opportunity to deliver hybrid public-private market solutions to its clients. He believes that combining areas of expertise with KKR in strategies that are more liquid than standalone private credit can help their respective clients.

Gitlin said that Capital Group has delivered a strong long-term track record of excess returns for clients, overseeing US$2.6 trillion, including US$500 billion is in public fixed income. He also said KKR is a leading alternative asset manager with over US$500 billion in assets and a proven track record managing over US$200 billion in credit.

"We will bring the strategies of a premium alternatives manager to our clients with a compelling fee and greater accessibility," he said.

"Clients should think of this as 'the best of both worlds' - a hybrid investment solution that combines Capital's active management and long-term investment approach with KKR's private market expertise.

"We are entering this market, in strategic partnership with KKR, with long-term plans and aspirations."

He added that this initiative will be the seed of a new platform, not just a product launch.

While alternatives have been available to high-net-worth individuals and accredited investors for some time, mass affluent investors, who represent more than 40% of the wealth market globally, haven't traditionally had access to the asset class. However, Capital Group said this combination with KKR opens the door for more financial professional and their clients to access alternative investments as part of their portfolios.

This comes against a backdrop of global assets in alternatives experiencing significant growth over the last 20 years, with individual wealth invested in alternatives expected to grow 12% annually over the next decade.

KKR partner and head of global client solutions Eric Mogelof said interest in alternatives will continue to grow over the next decade as wealth investors gain access to high quality investment solutions.

"We are pleased with the momentum and growth that we've seen in our private wealth business and believe these new hybrid solutions will be a strong complement to our existing platform and offer a compelling way to bring the benefits of alternatives to an even wider audience of investors across wealth and retirement who may not have had access to them historically," he said.

Separately, Gitlin explained that Capital Group has been researching the broad alternatives market for the past two years, considering whether to buy, build, or partner.

"Buying would disrupt our culture, building could distract our investment professionals, so partnering with a subject-matter expert to deliver a holistic investment solution for our clients was the best course of action," he said.

"For many investors, private credit can be out of reach. The lens we used was a simple one - how can we help clients while staying true to our culture and maintaining our focus on what we do best."