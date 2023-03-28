Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Kapstream wins new mandate

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 28 MAR 2023   12:38PM

Kapstream Capital has scored a new mandate from an $8.4 billion fund manager.

Australian Ethical has appointed the fixed income specialist to its stable.

In selecting Kapstream, Australian Ethical deputy chief investment officer and head of multi assets John Woods said the fund manager was attracted by the diversification and lower volatility that a global, shorter duration fixed income portfolio brings to the overall fixed income offering, especially in the current uncertain market environment which is seeing increased demand for defensive assets.

Kapstream portfolio and ESG manager Pauline Chrystal said her team will work closely with Australian Ethical to ensure that the new portfolio meets Australian Ethical's charter of targeting investments that do good, while avoiding those that are harmful.

Over the last couple of years, Chrystal said Kapstream has "made material advances to ensure that all client money entrusted to us is deployed responsibly and where possible drives positive social and environmental outcomes, and importantly those principles are also applied to our own operations."

"It's testament to this commitment that Australian Ethical has chosen us as a partner," she said.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Australian Ethical's funds under management jumped 21% in the year to December 2022 to $8.37 billion, in part due to the completion of the Christian Super successor fund transfer, which contributed $1.93 billion.

In the latest reporting period, Australian Ethical landed in 15 new approved products lists and model portfolio inclusions across different financial advice and private wealth channels.

During 2022, the fund manager also saw a 53% rise in net flows of over $1 million from financial advisers.

Ludovic Theau is due to join the ASX-listed firm in April as chief investment officer, hailing from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.

Read more: Australian EthicalKapstream CapitalPauline ChrystalChristian SuperJohn WoodsLudovic Theau
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Ethical adds to leadership team
Australian Ethical flows driven by super
Industry fund tops personal super tables
MySuper heatmap reveals sub-par products
Australian Ethical appoints chief executive, superannuation
Australian Ethical lowers fees
Australian Ethical, Christian Super merger finalised
MySuper index records worst rolling return since 2009
Australian Ethical FUM dips ahead of merger
Australian Ethical chief investment officer resigns

Editor's Choice

Kapstream wins new mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
Kapstream Capital has scored a new mandate from an $8.4 billion fund manager.

Saxo launches managed portfolios

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
Saxo Australia today launched a suite of managed portfolios targeting self-directed investors and self-managed super funds.

Risk clients, practices worth more: Radar Results

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:23PM
Financial advice practices specialising in risk insurance are gaining higher price multiples on clients and are selling for up to $1.5 million as demand rises and supply drops.

Super funds back new renewables platform

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:24PM
Aware Super and HESTA are among those to back Palisade Investment Partners' newly established renewable energy platform, combining five of its operational renewable energy assets.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.