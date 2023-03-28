Kapstream wins new mandate

Kapstream Capital has scored a new mandate from an $8.4 billion fund manager.

Australian Ethical has appointed the fixed income specialist to its stable.

In selecting Kapstream, Australian Ethical deputy chief investment officer and head of multi assets John Woods said the fund manager was attracted by the diversification and lower volatility that a global, shorter duration fixed income portfolio brings to the overall fixed income offering, especially in the current uncertain market environment which is seeing increased demand for defensive assets.

Kapstream portfolio and ESG manager Pauline Chrystal said her team will work closely with Australian Ethical to ensure that the new portfolio meets Australian Ethical's charter of targeting investments that do good, while avoiding those that are harmful.

Over the last couple of years, Chrystal said Kapstream has "made material advances to ensure that all client money entrusted to us is deployed responsibly and where possible drives positive social and environmental outcomes, and importantly those principles are also applied to our own operations."

"It's testament to this commitment that Australian Ethical has chosen us as a partner," she said.

Australian Ethical's funds under management jumped 21% in the year to December 2022 to $8.37 billion, in part due to the completion of the Christian Super successor fund transfer, which contributed $1.93 billion.

In the latest reporting period, Australian Ethical landed in 15 new approved products lists and model portfolio inclusions across different financial advice and private wealth channels.

During 2022, the fund manager also saw a 53% rise in net flows of over $1 million from financial advisers.

Ludovic Theau is due to join the ASX-listed firm in April as chief investment officer, hailing from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.