Justin Greiner to leave JBWere

Justin Greiner has resigned as chief executive of JBWere after more than eight years in the role.

Greiner first joined NAB in February 2014. In addition to being chief executive of JBWere, for the last two years he has served as executive, private wealth.

His decision was confirmed by a spokesperson for the firm, saying: "Under Justin's leadership, the business has developed as a key differentiator for the business and private bank and NAB more broadly."

Ivano Simonutti, currently general manager of private wealth for NSW, ACT and Queensland will serve as executive, private wealth while a permanent replacement is sought, the spokesperson added.

Before joining NAB, Greiner was general manager, wealth transformation at ANZ. He also served as head of ANZ Private, NSW for five years.

His resignation comes just four months after Maria Lykouras was appointed to the newly created role of executive, JBWere Australia to help accelerate the growth of the business.