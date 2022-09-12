Justin Greiner to leave JBWere

Justin Greiner to leave JBWereBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | MONDAY, 12 SEP 2022 6:22PM
Read more: Justin Greiner, NAB, ANZ Private, Ivano Simonutti, JBWere Australia, Maria Lykouras
Justin Greiner has resigned as chief executive of JBWere after more than eight years in the role.
Greiner first joined NAB in February 2014. In addition to being chief executive of JBWere, for the last two years he has served as executive, private wealth.
His decision was confirmed by a spokesperson for the firm, saying: "Under Justin's leadership, the business has developed as a key differentiator for the business and private bank and NAB more broadly."
Ivano Simonutti, currently general manager of private wealth for NSW, ACT and Queensland will serve as executive, private wealth while a permanent replacement is sought, the spokesperson added.
Before joining NAB, Greiner was general manager, wealth transformation at ANZ. He also served as head of ANZ Private, NSW for five years.
His resignation comes just four months after Maria Lykouras was appointed to the newly created role of executive, JBWere Australia to help accelerate the growth of the business.
Related News
Editor's Choice
APRA to modernise regulatory frameworks|
ASX to close on September 22|
Cbus appoints head of responsible investment|
Legendary US adviser backs Lumiant|
|Sponsored by
Protecting and enhancing nature, climate and communities
A holistic approach to land-based investing can have profound benefits for nature, climate and people while pursuing strong financial results.
|Sponsored by
A tough year for green bonds but the outlook is optimistic
While it has been a challenging year, a competitive yield and attractive valuations are among the reasons to be optimistic for green bonds.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Using client data to drive client engagement
Net flows navigate product oceans
Are conditions for equity markets really that dire?
Sunlight: The obvious solution to unlisted asset valuation doubts
Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?
Nathan Jacobsen
DIVERGER LIMITED