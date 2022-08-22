Julie Lander resigns as CareSuper chief

After 20 years in the role, CareSuper chief executive Julie Lander is stepping down.

Lander first joined the fund in 2001 when it had just $1 billion in funds under management. She was appointed chief executive in 2002 and the fund has since grown to $20 billion and has about 220,000 members.

Lander came to CareSuper from a career in human resources, having held senior HR roles with RACV and Australian Industry Group.

Earlier this month she was the recipient of the 2022 Fund Executives Association Limited's Fund Executive of the Year Award, recognised for her leadership during the pandemic and recent period of legislative and regulatory change, her commitment to supporting and building the industry's reputation, and her ability to transform and grow CareSuper.

Commenting on her decision to step down, Lander said she feels it is the right time to hand over the reins to a new leader who can take CareSuper forward; just last week Lander told Industry Moves the fund is currently weighing up merger partners.

"It has been an honour to lead an amazing team of truly professional and dedicated people working together for a fund, and industry, with a strong purpose - to help Australians get ahead," she said.

"Through the dedication of our board and staff, and with the assistance of our service providers, CareSuper punches well above its weight. I am proud CareSuper is recognised as a leading industry fund, not only for our investment outcomes and accomplishments, but also for our commitment to product innovation and service delivery."

The board is now recruiting for a replacement, with Lander to stay on board until a suitable candidate is appointed. It's expected to take until the end of the year.

"The board is excited to begin the process of recruitment for the next leader of our award-winning fund. We are committed to ensuring our strong culture is retained as we grow to be the leading challenger fund to Australia's mega funds, and continue to outperform for our members for the future," CareSuper chair Linda Scott said.

"Julie has played a significant role in Australia's superannuation industry, serving our members and the broader superannuation movement with distinction over many years.

"Julie has lived CareSuper's values, building a strong, thriving culture and her leadership has driven the fund's growth, quality member experience and strong investment returns. Julie leaves her successor with a substantial foundation to build on, having recently led an organisational review, reinvigorating CareSuper's executive leadership team with key appointments and launching a five-year strategy to underpin the fund's next phase of growth. We're grateful that Julie will continue to serve as our chief executive during the transition to a new leader, ensuring continuity and stability for our wonderful staff and valued members."