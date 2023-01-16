Newspaper icon
Economics

Job market strong despite looming recession: Study

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 16 JAN 2023   12:44PM

Three quarters of Australian employers intend to maintain or increase permanent headcount in 2023, and almost two-thirds plan to do the same with contract positions, new research shows.

Conducted online in November 2022, the Robert Half study surveyed 300 hiring managers, including 100 chief financial officers and 100 chief information officers from companies across Australia.

It found that two in five (39%) companies are focused on maintaining their permanent headcount and only filling vacant roles, while four in 10 (40%) companies plan to maintain their contract headcount.

Only 12% of employers intend to rein in their hiring ahead of a potential recession and embark on a hiring freeze for permanent talent, while 14% plan to take the same action for contract roles.

Eliminating positions is a strategy expected to be taken by a minority of businesses, with just 5% of employers planning to reduce permanent headcount and 12% for contract headcount.

Plans on expanding permanent headcount differs between large companies and SMEs with almost half (47%) of large companies planning to add new permanent positions, versus only 30% of SMEs.

Similarly, permanent headcount expansion ambitions vary between states with some taking a more cautious approach to their hiring strategies: 41% of both Western Australian and Victorian employers plan on adding new permanent headcount in 2023 while only 35% of employers in Queensland and 25% in New South Wales plan on doing the same.

Commenting on the findings, Robert Half director Nicole Gorton said: "Despite fears of a recession, the job market is expected to remain strong in 2023, especially for specialised professionals with in-demand skills."

"Where employers were once paying huge amounts to get staff through the door to meet surging demand for their skills, now they are making less 'panic hires' and shifting their focus on boosting the productivity of their existing employees."

At the same time as 'right-sizing' their businesses, heavy goal setting off the back of 2022 has seen many businesses set ambitious growth targets, meaning headcount is necessary in achieving those growth initiatives, Gorton added.

"Most Australian businesses seem to be operating on a 'business as usual' model in terms of the number of professionals they plan to hire in 2023 but it is clear however, that some companies plan on taking more drastic actions in the lead up to a potential recession by implementing hiring freezes or even reducing positions," he said.

"Even though this is a minority of companies, extensive thought is needed when deciding to issue layoffs as it can tarnish future attraction and retention strategies."

Read more: Robert HalfNicole Gorton
