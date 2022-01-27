NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

JLL chief executive to retire after 40 years

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 27 JAN 2022   12:11PM

After 40 years with Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) and 13 years as chief executive of Australia, Stephen Conry has announced his retirement.

Conry said the decision to step down, on the anniversary of 40 years with the firm, was right.

"The Australian business is positioned well, after a very successful 2021, and with an impressive national leadership team whose commitment, energy and collaboration is inspirational," Conry said.

"Property is an industry that I have been passionate about since 1982 when I started at JLL as a trainee property valuer.

"It has been a very fulfilling career journey-full of challenges, opportunities and great people."

Brisbane-based Conry joined the firm in 1982 as a trainee, working his way up to director in 1989.

He was appointed managing director for Queensland in 1996 and has served in various national business leadership roles before being named Australia chief executive officer and joining JLL's Asia Pacific Executive Board in 2009.

He added New Zealand to his responsibilities in 2018.

Conroy is a Fellow of the Australian Property Institute, a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, and a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Conry's service to the commercial property sector was recognised in 2019 when he was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM).

Conry helped navigate the property industry through the challenges of COVID-19 in his role as national president of the Property Council of Australia from 2019-2021.

He leaves JLL in a position of strength with the company on track for a record year in 2021 in revenue and earnings.

Anthony Couse, JLL's Asia Pacific chief executive congratulated Conry on reaching 40 years at JLL.

He said Conry's focus on clients, and strategic investments in people and technology, have delivered impressive growth, setting us up for continued success.

"Stephen has helped make our Australia business what it is today: the largest commercial property services firm in the country, with a talented and committed workforce and an impressive cohort of leaders," Couse said.

"While I will be sad to see Stephen leave the firm, I am grateful for the immense contribution he's made to JLL over the years."

Conry's successor has not yet been named.

Read more: Stephen ConryJones Lang LasalleAnthony Couse
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

LaSalle appoints new APAC chief
Trilogy Funds makes $9m property investment

Editor's Choice

BTFG names chief customer service officer

KARREN VERGARA
BT Financial Group appointed a long-serving Westpac executive as its chief customer service officer.

Insignia loses self-employed advisers

KARREN VERGARA
Insignia Financial reported an exodus of self-employed advisers in the December 2021 quarter amid an overhaul of its advice fee model.

Fidelity hires from Mercer

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fidelity International has bolstered its institutional capability, hiring Mercer's head of Australian equities research.

Fin365 to launch hybrid advice platform

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Fin365 is planning to launch a robo-advice platform, having acquired miPlan as part of its strategy.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.