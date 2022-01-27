JLL chief executive to retire after 40 years

After 40 years with Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) and 13 years as chief executive of Australia, Stephen Conry has announced his retirement.

Conry said the decision to step down, on the anniversary of 40 years with the firm, was right.

"The Australian business is positioned well, after a very successful 2021, and with an impressive national leadership team whose commitment, energy and collaboration is inspirational," Conry said.

"Property is an industry that I have been passionate about since 1982 when I started at JLL as a trainee property valuer.

"It has been a very fulfilling career journey-full of challenges, opportunities and great people."

Brisbane-based Conry joined the firm in 1982 as a trainee, working his way up to director in 1989.

He was appointed managing director for Queensland in 1996 and has served in various national business leadership roles before being named Australia chief executive officer and joining JLL's Asia Pacific Executive Board in 2009.

He added New Zealand to his responsibilities in 2018.

Conroy is a Fellow of the Australian Property Institute, a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, and a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Conry's service to the commercial property sector was recognised in 2019 when he was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM).

Conry helped navigate the property industry through the challenges of COVID-19 in his role as national president of the Property Council of Australia from 2019-2021.

He leaves JLL in a position of strength with the company on track for a record year in 2021 in revenue and earnings.

Anthony Couse, JLL's Asia Pacific chief executive congratulated Conry on reaching 40 years at JLL.

He said Conry's focus on clients, and strategic investments in people and technology, have delivered impressive growth, setting us up for continued success.

"Stephen has helped make our Australia business what it is today: the largest commercial property services firm in the country, with a talented and committed workforce and an impressive cohort of leaders," Couse said.

"While I will be sad to see Stephen leave the firm, I am grateful for the immense contribution he's made to JLL over the years."

Conry's successor has not yet been named.