JBWere shakes up leadership

JBWere Australia has created a new executive role, appointing from Commonwealth Bank's private banking business.

Maria Lykouras has been appointed executive for JBWere Australia, a new role which will report directly to JBWere chief executive Justin Greiner.

Lykouras has spent the past decade with CBA, where she led CommPrivate as general manager of advice.

Prior to that, Lykouras worked across strategic risk, compliance and investment advisory roles at CBA, BT Financial Group, Count Financial, Australia Skandia, ipac/AXA and Citibank.

"Maria's track record in strategy, execution and delivery made her the standout candidate to lead our Australian business," Greiner said.

"She has a deep understanding of the advice industry, and we look forward to leveraging her experience to help us focus on accelerating the growth in our business."

Greiner will remain as chief executive of JBWere with Craig Patrick, executive for JBWere New Zealand also reporting to him. Lykouras will have accountability for the JBWere Australia's business including leading the team in Australia and key relationships across the private wealth and broader NAB group.

"I am very excited to step into the role of executive JBWere Australia and contribute to the ongoing success one of Australia's leading advice firms," Lyjouras said.

"I have seen how the advice business has evolved over the past 23 years and look forward to shaping the direction of advice through my role with JBWere.

"I am humbled to be trusted to lead this 180-year-old business and look forward to further strengthening our brand in the marketplace with incredible people who measure their client relationships not just in years, but decades."