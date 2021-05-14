Jarden gets market participant licence

Jarden has been admitted as a market participant to the ASX and the Chi-X.

The investment and advisory firm said the admission accelerates the growth of its institutional equities franchise in Australia.

Jarden has appointed ABN Amro as its clearing and settlements partner.

"The fact that our first direct trades are being executed today is a testament to the skills of our team, who have worked tirelessly over the past six months to meet all the strict regulatory requirements relating to the ASX and Chi-X admission about governance, policies, procedures and people," Jarden Australia chief operating officer Tim Keegan said.

Jarden Australia chief executive Robbie Vanderzeil said the licence is a strategic milestone and underlines Jarden's long-term commitment to Australia.

"It demonstrates our client centric culture, as we deliver an exceptional level of service across the trans-Tasman market. Combined with some of the best talent in Australasian investment banking, the ASX and Chi-X admission delivers a seamless experience for our clients - from the provision of advice to executing trades directly to markets," Vanderzeil said.

The Kiwi investment bank has been on a hiring spree in Australia since October 2020.

It recently formed a strategic alliance with Japanese Nomura in Australia and New Zealand.