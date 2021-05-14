NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Jarden gets market participant licence
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 14 MAY 2021   12:42PM

Jarden has been admitted as a market participant to the ASX and the Chi-X.

The investment and advisory firm said the admission accelerates the growth of its institutional equities franchise in Australia.

Jarden has appointed ABN Amro as its clearing and settlements partner.

"The fact that our first direct trades are being executed today is a testament to the skills of our team, who have worked tirelessly over the past six months to meet all the strict regulatory requirements relating to the ASX and Chi-X admission about governance, policies, procedures and people," Jarden Australia chief operating officer Tim Keegan said.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Jarden Australia chief executive Robbie Vanderzeil said the licence is a strategic milestone and underlines Jarden's long-term commitment to Australia.

"It demonstrates our client centric culture, as we deliver an exceptional level of service across the trans-Tasman market. Combined with some of the best talent in Australasian investment banking, the ASX and Chi-X admission delivers a seamless experience for our clients - from the provision of advice to executing trades directly to markets," Vanderzeil said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

The Kiwi investment bank has been on a hiring spree in Australia since October 2020.

It recently formed a strategic alliance with Japanese Nomura in Australia and New Zealand.

Read more: Jarden AustraliaRobbie VanderzeilTim Keegan
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Jarden hires from UBS, HSBC
Jarden continues Australian expansion
NZ firm hires 10 analysts in Australian expansion
Kiwi investment firm nabs Aussie talent
SMSF pool still ripe for financial advice: AMP
SMSFs continue hunt for information
Multi-asset fund launches on ASX
AMP Capital partners to launch first active infra ETF
AMP Capital adds infra fund to SMSF suite
Less than a fifth of SMSFs under advice
Editor's Choice
Fidelity head of institutional exits
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
The head of institutional at Fidelity has departed after three years in the role and a successor with 23 years' experience has been named.
Jarden gets market participant licence
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
Jarden has been admitted as a market participant to the ASX and the Chi-X.
AMP loses default KiwiSaver mandate
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:19PM
The New Zealand government's review of default KiwiSaver providers has resulted in AMP not being reappointed.
Female CFPs more invested in financial planning
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
A new survey reveals that women with the Certified Financial Planner designation are more focused on holistic yet detailed advice and can build client trust better than male counterparts.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.