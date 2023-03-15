Janus Henderson launches new credit ETF

Janus Henderson Investors has launched its fourth active ETF, investing in sustainable fixed income opportunities.

The new offering is the Janus Henderson Sustainable Credit Active ETF (GOOD).

Jointly managed by Melbourne-based head of Australian fixed interest Jay Sivapalan and portfolio manager Shan Kwee, GOOD invests in credit securities which aim to promote decarbonisation, aid the circular economy, support social equality, alleviate poverty and encourage inclusion and social diversity.

GOOD will also be overseen by Janus Henderson's wider Australian fixed interest team.

"The complexity of modern ESG challenges require a deep understanding of, and regular interaction, with companies," Sivapalan said.

"At Janus Henderson, we take an active approach to sustainable investing and working with companies and issuers that are trying to affect positive change while also aiming to enhance investment returns for Australian investors."

Sivapalan added that the sustainable bond market in Australia is evolving rapidly and as such, nuanced analysis and decision making is required to select issuers that are best in class, which is critical to the success of our strategy.

"To that end, GOOD will invest in debt securities issued by companies with robust sustainable practices and the potential to enhance outcomes for society's wellbeing and the protection of our planet," he said.

Meanwhile, Janus Henderson Investors head of Australia Matt Gaden said the group is committed to expanding and extending its local product offering to meet the growing demands of investors seeking responsible investment opportunities.

"Along with our established sustainability strategies in global equities (Global Sustainable Equity Active ETF (Managed Fund) ('FUTR')) and natural resource equities (Net Zero Transition Resources Active ETF (Managed Fund) ('JZRO')), the launch of GOOD provides Australian investors with an all-important fixed income option to build portfolios around sustainable investments in a cost-efficient and flexible way," he said.

"To date we've launched four active ETFs in Australia, enabling investors to take advantage of our deep pool of global investment expertise, with the ease of a simple stock market trade."