JANA picks Rimes for tech

The asset consultant has selected enterprise data management firm Rimes to assist in delivering strategic technology solutions and better serve clients.

JANA will onboard the Rimes Matrix solution and said it's a "critical component" aiding its five-year digital transformation program.

"JANA continues to develop its best-of-breed partnership approach to tech-enable our business," said JANA general manager of technology and data Ann-Mary Rajanayagam.

"After thoroughly evaluating several options, we selected the Matrix platform from Rimes, to help us streamline and automate our operational processes."

The implementation is live "and is already enabling us to better service our customers, minimize risk, and confidently scale the business to ensure we always remain aligned with their changing need," she added.

Rajanayagam explained it represents a significant evolution in JANA's data and technology journey.

"Therefore, it is essential that the strategic partners we select are proven and as committed to the overall delivery as we are. The Matrix team are knowledgeable and collaborative and worked diligently to deliver a successful implementation," she said.

Rimes, headquartered in New York and London, provides clients with investment intelligence that powers more than US$50 trillion in assets under management annually.

Its global head of investment intelligence solutions Stuart Plane said JANA's project team has a clear vision of what they want to achieve.

"... which was a fantastic starting point," he noted.

"We are honoured to be selected to be a significant part of a truly transformative project and look forward to establishing a long and fruitful strategic partnership between our two organisations."