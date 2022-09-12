JANA announces Sustainability Advisory Council

JANA has launched a new independent advisory council that will provide guidance on sustainable investing.

The JANA Sustainability Advisory Council (JSAC) aims to enhance client capabilities and broaden impact investment opportunities, with a long-term approach to sustainable investing backed by data, research and expertise, the consultant said.

The members are experts in climate, biodiversity, human rights and inequality, diversity, equity, and inclusion. They include Climate Council councillor Nicki Hutley, Australian National University vice president, First Nations Peter Yu, UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) partner and chief impact officer Zarmeen Pavri and Impossible Mining chief sustainability officer and co-founder Renee Grogran.

JANA chief executive Jim Lamborn said most of its clients are looking to build portfolios that are aligned to the UN SDGs while also delivering strong financial returns.

"The reach of sustainability efforts are far and wide, impacting not only the wealth of investors but also individuals and society. Achieving the outcomes of net zero, racial and gender equality or eradicating modern slavery are challenges that our industry will play a central role in resolving but cannot achieve alone," he said.

"This is precisely why we've appointed council members from backgrounds and perspectives outside of institutional investment. A true collaboration of both experts in sustainability and influencers in investing is the most impactful way we can achieve necessary change."

Lamborn added that clients will benefit enormously from the insights and joint expertise of the JSAC, which will be embedded into its growing sustainable consulting practice.

Pavri commented that it's extremely pleasing to see JANA champion genuine sustainable and impact investing.

"I look forward to applying my experience implementing impact and UN SDG investment frameworks for some of the leading fund managers in the country into my new role on the JANA Sustainability Advisory Council. I'm thrilled to be part of JANA's journey and look forward to moving the dial from aspiration to action," she said.

Grogan added she believes that impact investing is becoming a powerful tool in the transition to carbon neutrality.

"More and more, investors can hold their portfolio companies accountable, to cut through the greenwashing and to affect change - a change which also results in increased financial durability and resilience in those same portfolio companies," she explained.

"I am delighted to be part of the JSAC and look forward to working closely with all council members to help JANA drive change and generate impactful sustainability insights for JANA clients."

Separately, JANA has a team that focuses on impact investing led by head of sustainability Rachel Halpern and head of responsible investing Tim Conly.

Halpern will chair the council's quarterly meetings which commenced in August.

"The work of JSAC will seek to answer important questions, such as how do we improve the lack of quality investment opportunities in social housing? How can we support the first nations voice in our investment-decision making processes? And so much more," concluded Lamborn.

Lamborn recently announced he is stepping down as JANA chief executive, effective next month. He is to be replaced by Georgina Dudley who is currently general manager of strategy and innovation.