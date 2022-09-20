Newspaper icon
Jameson Capital, TTB Real Estate partner

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 20 SEP 2022   11:26AM

Jameson Capital has formed a strategic partnership with TTB Partners' real estate subsidiary, TTB Real Estate, and rebranded as Jameson TTB.

The new entity will continue to invest in real estate, private equity and private credit.

It aims to provide a competitive advantage to offshore investors through an on-the-ground local team while offering TTB global investors access to alternative investments in Australia.

TTB Partners was co-founded by financiers Jonathan Bond, Teresa Teague, and Chris Scoular and is based in both Hong Kong and London. It specialises in providing M&A and corporate advisory services and holds a portfolio of strategic investments across fintech, digital assets and real estate sectors.

Bond commented that the partnership marks an exciting milestone for TTB and Jameson in providing high-quality alternative investment opportunities to the growing market of investors across Asia.

"Combining our capabilities with an expert and skilled team such as Jameson will give our investors greater confidence to invest capital into Australia," he said.

"We are confident Jameson TTB can become a leading alternative investment manager in Australia and Asia, and a first choice for global investors seeking exposure to this resilient market. Jameson has built an outstanding track record of delivering for global investors and we look forward to building this capability in Asia."

Jameson Capital was founded in 2015 and specialises in alternative assets. Since its inception, Jameson has invested more than $350 million in real estate, private equity, and debt transactions.

Last year, it launched a $100 million Special Situations Fund focused on secured high-yielding and distressed real estate credit opportunities in Australia. It said the fund has been well received by global investors, including key European institutions acting as cornerstone investors.

Jameson co-founder and director Nick Browne explained the firm is thrilled to combine its expertise and work alongside TTB.

"TTB has a strong leadership team, impressive track record and extensive global network of investors," he said.

"With Australia's relative success in the management of the pandemic presenting a target-rich environment, our local expertise puts us in a good position to leverage TTB's relationships and guide them on Australian investment opportunities. We look forward to further strengthening our capabilities as Jameson TTB."

