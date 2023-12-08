Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

J.P. Morgan lists fixed income ETFs

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 8 DEC 2023   12:20PM

J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has listed two more active ETFs, taking the total number of listed products to 11.

While the JPMorgan Global Bond Active ETF (JPGB) is listed on Cboe Australia, the JPMorgan Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active ETF (JRHG) is listed on the ASX.

JPGB is the second fixed income active ETF that the global asset manager has brought to the local market,

leveraging the same strategy as the JPMorgan Global Bond Fund (mutual fund).

With inflation starting to cool and growing signs that global central banks are approaching the end of their hiking cycles, this is generally a favourable environment for quality fixed income assets, JPMAM head of wholesale Australia and New Zealand Mark Carlile said.

"An active ETF focused on high quality bonds, JPGB invests at least 80% in investment grade bonds, overlaid by a disciplined risk management strategy," he said.

"The portfolio management team has the ability to tap into a diverse range of alpha sources by investing across countries and sectors providing investors with quality fixed income and active management in uncertain markets."

JPMAM chief executive Australia and New Zealand Andrew Creber said it has been a remarkable 12 months for the business as it continues to grow its active ETF suite.

He said that the solutions they've brought to the market are "top-notch" and aim to fulfil the local investors' requirements, whether they seek equity income, bonds, core global equities, or sustainable funds.

"This is the advantage of investing with a global active asset manager - our size, scale and global reach enable us to offer local investors access to our high-conviction global solutions at competitive fees," Creber added.

In addition to the listing of JPGB, JPMAM also listed JRHG last month.

JRHG is a hedged version of the JPMorgan Global Research Enhanced Index (REI) strategy (JREG). It aims to achieve positive alpha with low tracking error while remaining sector, style, and region neutral.

"We've listened to our clients and their feedback on how they wish to better manage currency exposures and we're delighted to be able to provide them with a hedged version to address those needs," Carlile said.

Read more: J.P. Morgan Asset ManagementCboe AustraliaASXAndrew CreberMark Carlile
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Don't abandon 60/40: J.P Morgan
J.P. Morgan readies evergreen solution for wholesale market
Former JPMAM Australia head joins Nest
Global X accelerates push to leapfrog local rivals
Superhero Super swallows Smartsave, overhauls offerings
ASX calls time on mFund settlement service
Spatium Capital selects trustee, administrator for small caps fund
Praemium plummets on weak financial outlook
ASX awards settlement, clearing mandate
Super funds missing out on rich returns from Aussie agriculture

Editor's Choice

Mercer Super investment chief departs

ELIZABETH FRY
Top Mercer executive Corrin Collocott has quit the firm after just nine months to join an insurer.

APRA flags premium volatility in superannuation group life insurance

ANDREW MCKEAN
APRA has lifted the lid on the key sustainability challenges of group life insurance in superannuation, notably premium volatility and data availability.

J.P. Morgan lists fixed income ETFs

CHLOE WALKER
J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has listed two more active ETFs, taking the total number of listed products to 11.

CSLR chief executive named

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) Transitional Board named the scheme's inaugural chief executive ahead of its planned commencement next April.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Edwina Maloney

GROUP EXECUTIVE, PLATFORMS
AMP LIMITED
AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney is confident AMP holds the key to seeing more Australians benefit from financial advice. Having always thrived in team-based roles, she now leads the charge towards that very goal. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.