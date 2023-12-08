J.P. Morgan lists fixed income ETFs

J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has listed two more active ETFs, taking the total number of listed products to 11.

While the JPMorgan Global Bond Active ETF (JPGB) is listed on Cboe Australia, the JPMorgan Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active ETF (JRHG) is listed on the ASX.

JPGB is the second fixed income active ETF that the global asset manager has brought to the local market,

leveraging the same strategy as the JPMorgan Global Bond Fund (mutual fund).

With inflation starting to cool and growing signs that global central banks are approaching the end of their hiking cycles, this is generally a favourable environment for quality fixed income assets, JPMAM head of wholesale Australia and New Zealand Mark Carlile said.

"An active ETF focused on high quality bonds, JPGB invests at least 80% in investment grade bonds, overlaid by a disciplined risk management strategy," he said.

"The portfolio management team has the ability to tap into a diverse range of alpha sources by investing across countries and sectors providing investors with quality fixed income and active management in uncertain markets."

JPMAM chief executive Australia and New Zealand Andrew Creber said it has been a remarkable 12 months for the business as it continues to grow its active ETF suite.

He said that the solutions they've brought to the market are "top-notch" and aim to fulfil the local investors' requirements, whether they seek equity income, bonds, core global equities, or sustainable funds.

"This is the advantage of investing with a global active asset manager - our size, scale and global reach enable us to offer local investors access to our high-conviction global solutions at competitive fees," Creber added.

In addition to the listing of JPGB, JPMAM also listed JRHG last month.

JRHG is a hedged version of the JPMorgan Global Research Enhanced Index (REI) strategy (JREG). It aims to achieve positive alpha with low tracking error while remaining sector, style, and region neutral.

"We've listened to our clients and their feedback on how they wish to better manage currency exposures and we're delighted to be able to provide them with a hedged version to address those needs," Carlile said.