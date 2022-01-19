It will pay to keep employees happy: Fink

BlackRock founder and chief executive Larry Fink has urged chief executives to adjust to the new world of work ushered in by the pandemic, and stem staff turnover by listening to employees.

In his annual letter to chief executives, Fink focussed on the impact of COVID-19 on workplace relationships between employers and employees.

He said that the pandemic has deepened an erosion of trust in traditional institutions in Western societies, with polarisation and politicisation creating a new set of expectations and challenges for companies.

"Political activists, or the media, may politicise things your company does. They may hijack your brand to advance their own agendas. In this environment, facts themselves are frequently in dispute, but businesses have an opportunity to lead," Fink said.

"Employees are increasingly looking to their employer as the most trusted, competent, and ethical source of information - more so than government, the media, and NGOs."

He told chief executives that in this tumultuous environment, it is more important than ever that leaders of companies have a consistent voice, a clear purpose, a coherent strategy, and a long-term view.

"No relationship has been changed more by the pandemic than the one between employers and employees. The quit rate in the US and the UK is at historic highs," Fink wrote.

"And in the US, we are seeing some of the highest wage growth in decades. Workers seizing new opportunities is a good thing: It demonstrates their confidence in a growing economy."

Fink urged chief executives not to think of staff turnover as benign. Rather, he said staff turnover should be viewed as a sign employers need to change to meet staff expectations.

"Companies not adjusting to this new reality and responding to their workers do so at their own peril. Turnover drives up expenses, drives down productivity, and erodes culture and corporate memory," he said.

Chief executives should be asking themselves whether they are creating an environment that can compete for talent in this market, Fink said.

"Workers demanding more from their employers is an essential feature of effective capitalism. It drives prosperity and creates a more competitive landscape for talent, pushing companies to create better, more innovative environments for their employees - actions that will help them achieve greater profits for their shareholders," Fink said.

"Companies that deliver are reaping the rewards. Our research shows that companies who forged strong bonds with their employees have seen lower levels of turnover and higher returns through the pandemic."