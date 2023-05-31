It's painful, but it's working: Lowe

Reflecting on the board's decision to increase the cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.85% last month, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe says so far, the strategy is working.

Lowe told the Senate economics committee this morning that the central bank is confident inflation will come back to around 3% by mid-2025.

"By June next year, we're expecting inflation to be back to roughly 3.5%, and we're expecting the unemployment rate to be just a touch over 4%," he said.

This is based on both the impact of the government's budget and the RBA's increase in interest rates.

"This is our ambition and our hope, but it's also our expectation," he said.

However, to achieve this, Lowe said "a lot of things have to go right."

"All of this is inherently uncertain and success here is not yet assured, we could get knocked off this path through a whole bunch of developments, including what happens in the global economy... But I think we are heading in the right direction," he said.

"I know it's painful to people, but it's working."

Lowe added that the government's recent decision to make savings in the budget, rather than recycle the money back into the economy, will further assist the goal to lower inflation.

"The government had a very big increase in revenue both from what's happened with commodity prices, and with fiscal drag as inflation has pushed people up into higher tax brackets," Lowe explained.

"It could have elected to use this revenue to increase spending, but it didn't, if it had that would have run counter to our desire to reduce spending to get inflation."

He added if that money had been recycled back into the economy, Australia would be facing even higher interest rates.

Saving is also important from a medium-term perspective, Lowe said.

"As we talked about the effect on aggregate demand, the counterfactual would have been aggregate demand would be we grow too quickly, and we'd have to have higher interest rates. But it's also important from a medium-term perspective," he said.

"Actually, this may be the critical issue that we as a country face a medium-term budget issue, but a structural budget deficit."

Lowe continued: "So from my perspective, it would have been the wrong thing to do to use a temporary boost to national income, to recycle that back into the economy with permanent extra spending.:

"From a medium term perspective, it's helpful in restoring the integrity of public finance."

Australia has long held responsible fiscal policy and sound public finances, and that gives us options in downturns, he said.

"... Because there will be another downturn at some point in time, and we'll want the government to help out. And if you've got a strong underlying budget position, you're in a better position to help out," he said.

Lowe added while there's still further work to be done in improving public finances in the country, "we didn't make them worse."

And maybe at the margin, he said, "we made them better."