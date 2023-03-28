Newspaper icon
It's not 2008, but there's likely more pain ahead: Iggo

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 28 MAR 2023   12:22PM

While it's not quite a repeat of the Global Financial Crisis, AXA IM's Chris Iggo has warned there may be more problems ahead as investors reconsider their holdings in banks and related assets.

AXA IM's chief investment officer said the risk is also attributable to potential credit impairments, losses in other sectors such as real estate, and a wave of banks reporting loan-loss provisions.

"The interest rate market seems to know how this story ends - rate cuts," he said.

"If they materialise, fixed income returns will outrun those on cash."

However, Iggo said things might not get "that bad" and the recent decline in bond market yields will have helped reduce marked-to-market losses in bank bond portfolios.

"Deposit growth is negative, and this will continue as credit tightens, creating the risk that more regional banks run into problems," he said.

"In turn, this will impact on local economies and small- and medium-sized businesses, thus US recession risks are higher."

Amid market turmoil, Iggo favours bonds.

"Fixed income markets love a rate peak," he said.

"Returns from bonds tend to be positive at the peak of rate cycles and beyond."

While some might be concerned about credit in the wake of the bad bank news, history suggests well-diversified portfolios will deliver positive returns based on current entry levels (from either a yield or spread basis), Iggo said.

Therefore, investors can get exposure to high-quality credit in the bond market, from companies with strong balance sheets, limited need for bank funding and comfortable interest coverage.

According to Iggo, being defensive is understandable given the concerns about other financial institutions.

"Things might get worse in the short-term... it's difficult to see equity markets performing well in such an environment," he said.

"Yet as bond yields go down, equity valuations start to improve."

Iggo believes lower bond yields and lower equity prices during this period of market concerns about financial stability improve the prospect for stock returns going forward.

"Beyond the current crisis of confidence, markets should perform better, and risk will be rewarded, especially because this is not a systemic shock like 2008 was, and like COVID-19 threatened to become," he said.

Editor's Choice

Kapstream wins new mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
Kapstream Capital has scored a new mandate from an $8.4 billion fund manager.

Saxo launches managed portfolios

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
Saxo Australia today launched a suite of managed portfolios targeting self-directed investors and self-managed super funds.

Risk clients, practices worth more: Radar Results

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:23PM
Financial advice practices specialising in risk insurance are gaining higher price multiples on clients and are selling for up to $1.5 million as demand rises and supply drops.

Super funds back new renewables platform

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:24PM
Aware Super and HESTA are among those to back Palisade Investment Partners' newly established renewable energy platform, combining five of its operational renewable energy assets.

