It's not 2008, but there's likely more pain ahead: Iggo

While it's not quite a repeat of the Global Financial Crisis, AXA IM's Chris Iggo has warned there may be more problems ahead as investors reconsider their holdings in banks and related assets.

AXA IM's chief investment officer said the risk is also attributable to potential credit impairments, losses in other sectors such as real estate, and a wave of banks reporting loan-loss provisions.

"The interest rate market seems to know how this story ends - rate cuts," he said.

"If they materialise, fixed income returns will outrun those on cash."

However, Iggo said things might not get "that bad" and the recent decline in bond market yields will have helped reduce marked-to-market losses in bank bond portfolios.

"Deposit growth is negative, and this will continue as credit tightens, creating the risk that more regional banks run into problems," he said.

"In turn, this will impact on local economies and small- and medium-sized businesses, thus US recession risks are higher."

Amid market turmoil, Iggo favours bonds.

"Fixed income markets love a rate peak," he said.

"Returns from bonds tend to be positive at the peak of rate cycles and beyond."

While some might be concerned about credit in the wake of the bad bank news, history suggests well-diversified portfolios will deliver positive returns based on current entry levels (from either a yield or spread basis), Iggo said.

Therefore, investors can get exposure to high-quality credit in the bond market, from companies with strong balance sheets, limited need for bank funding and comfortable interest coverage.

According to Iggo, being defensive is understandable given the concerns about other financial institutions.

"Things might get worse in the short-term... it's difficult to see equity markets performing well in such an environment," he said.

"Yet as bond yields go down, equity valuations start to improve."

Iggo believes lower bond yields and lower equity prices during this period of market concerns about financial stability improve the prospect for stock returns going forward.

"Beyond the current crisis of confidence, markets should perform better, and risk will be rewarded, especially because this is not a systemic shock like 2008 was, and like COVID-19 threatened to become," he said.