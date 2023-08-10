Newspaper icon
Technology

ISPT to use SS&C performance measurement tool

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 10 AUG 2023   12:54PM

Industry Super Property Trust (ISPT) has implemented global software provider SS&C Sylvan (SS&C) for performance measurement and attribution.

SS&C will now automate ISPT's data ingestion while simultaneously calculating capital and income returns and individual property levels.

Additionally, it aims to provide attribution analytics to accommodate ISPT's property-specific hierarchy through its cloud-based customisable dashboards and flexible self-service reporting.

As part of the implementation, SS&C integrated ISPT's accounting book of records (ABOR) by onboarding all historical transactions and property valuations and reconciling data to the original source of truth.

SS&C's user-defined attribution (UDA) tool, which lets users modify methodologies to match firm-specific processes and create bespoke methodologies, will help ISPT satisfy diverse property performance and reporting requirements, it said.

ISPT senior manager, reporting and investor reporting Damien Damiano said that SS&C Sylvan has delivered value from the outset.

"The flexible system caters to our unique industry's needs while providing our teams with more time and insights to focus on strategic investments to benefit our investors," Damiano said.

"The solution's capabilities-full transparency of returns, metrics reconciled to the accounting source and rich reporting dashboards-are matched by SS&C's robust professional service competencies, including a fast, efficient implementation."

Meanwhile, SS&C senior vice president and general manager Christy Bremner said: "We are pleased Sylvan's award-winning flexibility accommodates a wide range of requirements to help ISPT keep pace with varied property investments."

"Through effective project scoping, communications and management, we delivered an implementation to bring ISPT timely reporting and deeper insights without having to increase headcount or resort to additional tools."

The news comes as ISPT confirmed a potential merger with IFM Investors, as well as a shakeup to its leadership team in June.

