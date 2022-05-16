ISPT selects new chief executive

Industry Super Property Trust has named Chris Chapple of 151 Property Group as its new chief executive.

Following a global search, Chapple will replace Daryl Browning who announced his intention to retire earlier this year. While his start date is yet to be determined, ISPT said there will be a smooth transition between Browning and Chapple.

Chapple currently leads 151 Property Group which manages Blackstone's real estate interests in Australia and New Zealand, a role he's held for six years.

He brings more than 25 years' experience, having also previously held roles with JLL, Multiplex and Charter Hall.

ISPT chair Rosemary Hartnett said Chapple is well-qualified to lead ISPT's next chapter of growth.

"As well as his broad experience, the board was especially impressed by how, throughout his career Chris has built, transformed, and grown businesses that have provided excellent returns for investors and shareholders," she said.

"We are confident Chris will bring this energy and drive to ISPT, engage our stakeholders and lead our employees to deliver on our ambitious growth plans and commitment to ESG."

ISPT announced in February that Browning would be stepping down after 17 years in the role following a review of its corporate strategy.

Browning has been with the $20 billion manager for two decades in total and took on the top job in 2005 when its total assets were just $2 billion.