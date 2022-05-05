Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

ISPT appoints fund manager, deputy

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 5 MAY 2022   12:18PM

Industry Super Property Trust has appointed a fund manager and deputy fund manager to its ISPT Retail Australia Property Trust.

Kate Mathewson, previously national portfolio manager of retail services, has been promoted to fund manager of IRAPT.

In this role she will oversee investment strategy, capital deployment, investor engagement and growth of the fund.

For the first time, ISPT has also appointed a deputy fund manager for IRAPT.

Simon Baird has taken on the role, having served as an analyst for the fund since 2018.

The role has been created to support the fund's increasing scale, ISPT said.

ISPT added that both Mathewson and Baird are well known to its investors already.

"The IRAPT Fund will continue to focus on its growth strategy in the neighbourhood good and services retail space, responding to the needs of our local communities," Mathewson said.

"Both myself and Simon look forward to continuing our close working relationship with IRAPT Investors to ensure we deliver strong, stable returns for the fund."

