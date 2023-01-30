ISA renews calls for super to be paid with wages

Changing the requirement to pay super with wages will drastically reduce unpaid super and give four million plus workers better investment returns, according to Industry Super Australia (ISA).

In its pre-budget submission, ISA said that the "outdated law" is the key reason workers have been underpaid a staggering $33 billion over seven years, losing an average of $4.7 billion in unpaid super each year.

"Modernising the law to align the payment of super with wages in the upcoming federal budget would not only drastically reduce unpaid super rates, but it would also boost the retirement savings of all the 4.2 million workers who are paid super quarterly," it said.

The submission stated that the proposal would be cost neutral over the budget's forward estimates and deliver significant cost savings in the long-term.

"Each year Australian workers are missing out on billions in super that they've earned, which is a crushing financial blow for them and their future," Industry Super Australia chief executive Bernie Dean said.

"At this federal budget our politicians have an opportunity to end the huge super rip off undermining the future economic security of many young women and others on lower incomes."

ISA reported that in 2019-20, one million women missed out on $1.3 billion, with a total of $10.8 billion lost over seven years - women who are younger and on lower incomes are more likely to be impacted.

To further lift retirement outcomes for women, the government should also pay super on the Commonwealth Paid Parental Leave Scheme and increase the Low-Income Superannuation Tax Offset to account for changes to tax brackets and increases in the super guarantee, it suggested.

"Super has been a boon for millions already but it's not perfect and there are long-standing issues that the government needs to address to make sure that more women, gig workers and low-income earners get a fairer go," Dean said.

He added that aligning payment of super and wages is the right thing to do by workers, boosts government revenue, lifts investment returns and puts all employers on a level playing field.

"Out on the street people know that super is money that you save for your retirement, and it is this simple notion that should be reflected in any laws designed to protect their financial interests," Dean said.