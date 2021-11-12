NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Irongate dismisses 360 Capital bid

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 12 NOV 2021   12:40PM

Irongate Group rejected another takeover attempt by 360 Capital, scrapping the latest $1.70 per share bid.

Irongate (IAP) said the bid is only an increase of 3.1% on the original $1.65 per share offer made on October 18, which was rejected nine days later.

The newly rejected bid of $1.70 includes a distribution of $0.0453 per share.

IAP said its board "unanimously concluded that the revised indicative proposal continues to materially undervalue IAP and therefore does not represent a compelling proposition for securityholders".

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

"The IAP board is committed to maximising securityholder value and will appropriately consider a proposal that is consistent with this objective," IAP said.

360 Capital (TGP) currently has a 20% stake in IAP.  The latter's portfolio has $1.43 billion in assets under management.

Half-year 2022 results show that net tangible assets increased to $1.55 per security from $1.43 per security as at March 31. Meanwhile, net asset value of $1.61 per share rose from $1.49.

Commenting on the results, IAP chief executive Graeme Katz said despite the recent COVID related lockdowns experienced across Australia and New Zealand, the asset management team has delivered very strong leasing outcomes.

"We have maintained a tenant retention rate of close to 80% and pleasingly, we have collected 99.8% of rent for the period. This result demonstrates the quality and resilience of our underlying tenant base," he said.

Read more: 360 CapitalIrongate Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

360 Capital bids for property fund manager
360 Capital winds up listed equities business
New fund launches on Chi-X
360 Capital to raise $93m
360's plan for Evans Dixon
360 Capital succeeds in LIC raid
New fund listing cancelled

Editor's Choice

Governance tops ESG priorities: Study

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
Asset managers are prioritising governance and active engagement above other ethical investing matters, a new study shows.

BetaShares introduces suite of ethical SMAs

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:29PM
BetaShares has become the first ETF manager to launch ethical SMAs for financial advisers, with four new products on offer.

Metrics Credit Partners acquires

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:16PM
Metrics Credit Partners has acquired a small and medium-sized enterprise business lending specialist.

European syndicate bids for Link subsidiary

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:04PM
A syndicate led by a global financial services firm is offering to buy Link Group's banking and credit management arm for $87 million.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Alcock

MANAGING DIRECTOR
HUB24
In the competitive world of platforms, HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock is in relentless pursuit of innovation and delivering a superior value proposition no matter what roadblocks he faces. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.