Irongate dismisses 360 Capital bid

Irongate Group rejected another takeover attempt by 360 Capital, scrapping the latest $1.70 per share bid.

Irongate (IAP) said the bid is only an increase of 3.1% on the original $1.65 per share offer made on October 18, which was rejected nine days later.

The newly rejected bid of $1.70 includes a distribution of $0.0453 per share.

IAP said its board "unanimously concluded that the revised indicative proposal continues to materially undervalue IAP and therefore does not represent a compelling proposition for securityholders".

"The IAP board is committed to maximising securityholder value and will appropriately consider a proposal that is consistent with this objective," IAP said.

360 Capital (TGP) currently has a 20% stake in IAP. The latter's portfolio has $1.43 billion in assets under management.

Half-year 2022 results show that net tangible assets increased to $1.55 per security from $1.43 per security as at March 31. Meanwhile, net asset value of $1.61 per share rose from $1.49.

Commenting on the results, IAP chief executive Graeme Katz said despite the recent COVID related lockdowns experienced across Australia and New Zealand, the asset management team has delivered very strong leasing outcomes.

"We have maintained a tenant retention rate of close to 80% and pleasingly, we have collected 99.8% of rent for the period. This result demonstrates the quality and resilience of our underlying tenant base," he said.