Iress steady amid OneVue integration

Iress' half year results were solid with profit up 9% and earnings per share up 6%, as it finalises the integration of OneVue's business.

Iress reported pro forma revenue of $298.7 million and segment profit of $77 million.

It declared an interim dividend of 16 cents per share franked at 80%.

"We are pleased to deliver solid results for the first half of 2021, in line with full year guidance. Pro forma net profit was up 9% and pro forma EPS was up 6% versus the prior comparative period," chief executive Andrew Walsh said.

"The improved performance was driven by growth in trading and market data, a full period contribution from OneVue and good progress with new client implementations across super, private wealth and in the UK. As expected, revenue in Australian financial advice declined as a result of re-sizing of enterprise client contracts. Underlying demand remains resilient."

He added that the OneVue integration is meeting milestones, with a rollout of the integration between Xplan and OneVue planned to start in the second half of 2021.

Walsh said UK results for Iress are improving, with margin expansion as activity levels rise and markets reopen.

"The deployment of our highly competitive Automated Super Admin offer is also progressing well. A major client went life in the half with another due to go live in early 2022," he said.

The company said it considers itself well placed to deliver on full year guidance of segment profit between $164 million and $168 million.

Iress expects earnings in the second half to accelerate thanks to improved contribution from OneVue, the go-live of Guild in super administration and two new live clients in UK mortgages with a strong revenue pipeline for the UK business.