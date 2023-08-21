Iress sells MFA business, reports $140m loss

Iress is selling its managed funds administration business and will not pay an interim dividend, opting instead to reduce debt as it progresses its transformation project.

Reporting its half-year results today, Iress announced it will offload the MFA business to SS&C Technologies for $52 million.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to pay down debt, with platform divestment a key part of Iress' refreshed strategy, originally announced in April, allowing it to focus on core business.

Iress acquired the MFA business in November 2020 and said it has over $900 billion in funds under administration.

The finalisation of the transaction is contingent upon providing system access and facilitating the transfer of essential personnel required to operate the MFA business.

Iress said it expects completion at the end of the third quarter, following which it will continue to provide transitional services to the MFA business for 24 months, to assist in the transition to SS&C's ownership.

Elsewhere, Iress reported a net loss of $139.8 million for the first half. As such, the board will not pay an interim dividend, saying it will instead focus on paying down debt.

Some of the items attributed to the loss include increased technology spend, higher salaries due to inflation, and higher spend on contract staff as part of the transformation strategy.

Additionally, EBITDA dropped by 55% to $29.4 million from $59.5 million in the prior corresponding period while revenues increased by 2% to $315 million.

Iress chief executive Marcus Price said the new strategy aims to deliver a simpler, more focused business with higher returns for shareholders.

"Our half-year results represent Iress mid-transformation, with many of the benefits, including the cost reduction program and a review of pricing to be recognised in the full year results for 2023 and in FY24," he explained.

"Despite this, revenue increased in a challenging macro environment while EBITDA was impacted by cost pressures, including a significant uplift in tech infrastructure, market data and inflationary salary costs."

Commenting on the dividend suspension, Price said the board felt it prudent due to the current environment and the ongoing transformation process.

"We will conduct a thorough reassessment of our capital management framework, including a new dividend policy, while we continue to realise assets, reset our cost base and emerge as a leaner Iress," he said.

Price further commented on the MFA sale, saying it is an important step in executing against Iress' refreshed strategy.

"SS&C is a natural home for the MFA business. They share our strong belief in supporting the financial services community through technology-powered solutions," he said.

"We are confident SS&C is well placed to invest in the growth of the business for the benefit of both its clients and people. We are also well progressed in discussions around the potential divestment of our platforms business. We aim to update the market on this further execution point in the coming months."

At market close on Friday, Iress' share price was just shy of $10. At time of writing, it is $7.22.