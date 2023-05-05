Iress outlines product-led growth strategy

Iress chief executive Marcus Price has detailed his strategy to drive company growth, capturing opportunities in financial advice and investment management.

During the company's AGM, Price explained that under the new plan, Iress would adopt a product-led business structure to enhance performance.

"We will see tighter spans of control to drive efficiency and focus, while retaining functional overlays to ensure we retain focus on culture, shared client accounts and corporate services. As part of these changes, we announced some changes to our leadership team," Price said.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, Iress is introducing four key business lines, with each to maintain end-to-end accountability for product, technology and support functions. Each will also have its own chief executive.

Starting July 1, Jason Hoang will take on the role of chief executive of Trading and Market Data, Paul Giles will serve as chief executive of Superannuation, John Harris will be chief executive of Managed Portfolio, and former Mine Super chief executive Harry Mitchell will head the Wealth Management division.

In addition to these changes, Iress appointed Ana Smith as chief transformation officer, former Credit Clear chief executive David Hentschke as chief innovation officer and Justin Schmitt as chief operating officer.

Price also announced that Iress will replace its remuneration framework with a performance-based model aligned to business unit performance and shareholder returns.

As previously reported, Iress' strategy also includes a headcount reduction of 10% by June 2023 and a divestment of non-strategic assets, beginning with the company's MFA and Platforms businesses. Iress will instead prioritise investments in its core Australian franchises, focusing on wealth management, trading and market data, and superannuation software.

Additionally, Iress plans to manage its broader portfolio of assets with a "private equity mindset" by empowering local teams to explore alternate funding models to release capital back to the company. Further, Price said the company will complete its technology uplift by Q1 2024.

"Our previously announced transition to a platform-based architecture and cloud optimisation program has made great progress and will be brought to a close by Q1 2024. We will, however, be extending the original scope of the program to include initiatives to improve our client experience with targeted investments in our core trading and advice software," Price said.

Overall, Price concluded that the company's objective is to create an innovative technology firm that connects and empowers millions to generate and manage wealth. The financial goal of strategy is to drive a consistent 'Rule of 40' performance across all Iress businesses and to build new ventures.