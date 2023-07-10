Newspaper icon
Iress expands superannuation leadership

MONDAY, 10 JUL 2023

James Sinclair joins the technology company as its new head of growth and partnerships, superannuation.

Sinclair brings seven years' experience to his new role, most recently serving as a senior sales executive, Australia and New Zealand at Fidelity National Information Services (FIS).

His previous roles include business development manager at Media Super, sales associate for Mercer's super and investments arm, and a sales manager role at SS&C Technologies. His first role in financial services was as a people and culture advisor to AMP.

"It's great to be back in super and to be part of a technology-led business that is in a strong position to deliver brilliant member outcomes through superannuation, data and advice tech and services," Sinclair said.

The appointment follows Iress chief executive Marcus Price detailing a product-led growth strategy at the company's AGM in May.

It also follows a major restructure in April aimed at enhancing the group's focus on financial advice, trading and market data, and superannuation.

Since, Iress rolled out a new digital advice tool, securing initial agreements with Hostplus and Industry Fund Services.

Iress currently has mandates with Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation and ESSSuper.

