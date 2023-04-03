Iress error impacts ESSSuper members

Iress error impacts ESSSuper membersBY ANDREW MCKEAN | MONDAY, 3 APR 2023 12:36PM
ESSSuper has disclosed a reporting error made by its administrator, Iress, that impacted 9% of its defined benefit members.
Due to Iress' incorrect contribution reporting to the ATO for the 2021-2022 financial year, approximately 9% of ESSSuper defined benefit members received Excess Contribution Notices containing an incorrect amount.
After discovering the error, ESSSuper quickly informed most impacted members, preventing them from taking any unnecessary action. However, a small number of members who'd acted based on the incorrect information are now working directly with the ATO to arrange refunds.
In 2022, ESSSuper transferred its member administration to Iress, citing a need to modernise.
Iress produced its first contribution reporting to the ATO for ESSSuper members for the year ending 30 June 2022.
A human error at the administrator level led to the double reporting of salary sacrifice contributions for defined benefit members.
"As soon as the issue was identified, Iress assigned the resources required to expedite a resolution," an ESSSuper spokesperson stated.
"We are working with Iress to implement additional controls to avoid these issues in future."
Of note, the reporting error to the ATO doesn't affect member's super balances.
