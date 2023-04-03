Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation
Sponsored by

Iress error impacts ESSSuper members

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 3 APR 2023   12:36PM

ESSSuper has disclosed a reporting error made by its administrator, Iress, that impacted 9% of its defined benefit members.

Due to Iress' incorrect contribution reporting to the ATO for the 2021-2022 financial year, approximately 9% of ESSSuper defined benefit members received Excess Contribution Notices containing an incorrect amount.

After discovering the error, ESSSuper quickly informed most impacted members, preventing them from taking any unnecessary action. However, a small number of members who'd acted based on the incorrect information are now working directly with the ATO to arrange refunds.

In 2022, ESSSuper transferred its member administration to Iress, citing a need to modernise.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

Iress produced its first contribution reporting to the ATO for ESSSuper members for the year ending 30 June 2022.

A human error at the administrator level led to the double reporting of salary sacrifice contributions for defined benefit members.

"As soon as the issue was identified, Iress assigned the resources required to expedite a resolution," an ESSSuper spokesperson stated.

"We are working with Iress to implement additional controls to avoid these issues in future."

Of note, the reporting error to the ATO doesn't affect member's super balances.

Read more: IressESSSuperATOSuperannuation
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

New laws to end unpaid super
The sophistication of cyber threats is increasing: O'Neil
Aware Super acquires stake in UK developer
Curbing super tax breaks for the wealthy: Consultation opens
Objective will not achieve any real purpose: IFPA
Super reform "takes away the right to be tax exempt"
Early super release scheme a mistake: ISA
Aware Super to boost investment capabilities with new platform
CareSuper changes TPD definition, extends cover
Aware Super provides details on growth strategy

Editor's Choice

Linchpin, Endeavour directors found guilty

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
The Federal Court has determined that four current and former directors of the now defunct Linchpin Capital Group and Endeavour Securities breached their duties and didn't serve investors' best interests.

Harvest Lane backs US cybersecurity firm

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:17PM
Harvest Lane Asset Management (Harvest Lane) led a $17.2 million funding round for cybersecurity company Votiro, with the investment chief joining the technology firm's board.

Love affair with managed accounts continues

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:12PM
The proportion of Australian financial advisers using managed accounts has more than tripled from 17% a decade ago to a record high of 56% now, according to the latest report by State Street and Investment Trends.

QIC secures stake in smart metering company

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) has entered a joint venture that gives it a 50% stake in a company that provides gas and electricity metering solutions.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Graham Lees

MANAGING DIRECTOR
TANARRA CAPITAL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Private credit deals are ripe for the picking in 2023, and Tanarra Credit Partners' Graham Lees is already in harvest mode. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.