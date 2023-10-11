Ireland to create new sovereign wealth fund

The Irish government will establish the Future Ireland Fund to help meet costs of the future, including those posed by its ageing population, and is targeting €100 billion by the mid-2030s.

Announced as part of the country's 2024 budget package, finance minister Michael McGrath said laws will be introduced to mandate the government annually invest 0.8% of GDP into the new fund between 2024 and 2035. In 2024, this will be €4.3 billion.

With an additional initial seed investment of €4 billion, McGrath said it's expected the fund will hit €100 billion by 2035.

The creation of the fund is made possible "using some of the windfall corporate tax receipts" the government has enjoyed in recent times, he said. Last year, Ireland raised close to €23 billion in corporation tax - up almost 200% in five years, largely paid by the likes of Google and Meta.

"This is not a Rainy Day Fund, because it is for costs that we know are coming our way in the years ahead. This fund will benefit all of us - the children of today, people of working age today, our pensioners - and of course future generations," McGrath said.

"It will help us to meet the costs of running the State in the future and will make a contribution to the cost of healthcare, pensions, home care and much more."

As an example, McGrath explained it is expected Ireland's age-related spending will be about €7-8 billion higher at the end of the decade than it was at the beginning. He added that the "twin transitions of digital and climate, while more difficult to quantify, will also involve significant costs."

"It is intended to preserve the fund over a longer period and that the investment return would be used to support government expenditure. It will be a matter for the government of the day when the drawdown occurs to use the return from the fund appropriately," he said.

"There are of course risks that could crystallise over the contribution period such as a national or global economic shock or reduced corporate tax receipts, but as we stand here today, this is a realistic and achievable plan for Ireland."

Meantime, the Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund will also be developed on the back of higher corporate taxes, with the aim of hitting €14 billion in seven years.

The aim is to provide resources for capital investment, McGrath said, with €2 billion to be invested each year for seven years. More than €3 billion of the fund will be dedicated to climate and nature, aimed at helping achieve "carbon budgets through capital projects where it is clear our climate targets are not being reached."

"While it is important that we prevent a reoccurrence of 'stop-start' public capital investment as we have seen in the past, we must also consider the known challenges facing our society and economy. The impact from rising global temperatures as a result of climate change will affect all parts of our society," McGrath said.

"This government has taken action to manage the transition to a climate neutral and climate resilient society in the knowledge that it will have macroeconomic and fiscal implications."

Some of the initial investments in both funds will be provided for via the termination of the country's National Reserve Fund.