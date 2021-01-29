NEWS
Investment
IPO outlook positive for 2021
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 29 JAN 2021   12:44PM

The pipeline is encouraging for initial public offerings on the ASX this year as 14 companies are set to list, according to the latest HLB Mann Judd IPO Watch report.

The 14 companies are seeking to raise $172 million, up from $111 million sought compared to the same time last year. The largest amount of funds sought is $35 million by Chimeric Therapeutics.

HLB Mann Judd partner and author of the report Marcus Ohm said: "It is telling that in a post-COVID-19 recovery environment, the pipeline is quite good compared to previous years, and this reflects the strength of Australia's economic fundamentals and positive investor sentiment."

IPOs picked up in the last quarter of 2020 with 28 companies listing in December alone after a slow year; 84% of the 74 companies listed in the second half, an improvement on the 12 listings by the end of the June quarter.

Despite this, the total number of IPOs was down on the five-year average of 89.

Total funds raised over the year was also down on previous years with just $4.98 billion raised, a decrease on $6.91 billion on 2019 and $8.44 billion in 2018.

Ohm said the fall in volumes impacted the total funds raised, as June's figure of $132 million represented just 3% of the total funds raised for the year.

The largest amount raised during the first quarter was $30 million by Atomo Diagnostics (ASX: AT1) which was also the only large cap IPO in the first half of the year - the other 31 occurred in the second half of 2020.

Despite challenging market conditions, 49 of the 74 IPOs posted a year-end gain, with the average gain being 34%.

"In all, 24% of all new listings recorded a gain of 50% or more for the year. While this is an excellent outcome for these companies, the gains are in line with the performance of the wider market in the second half of the year following the market low of early March," Ohm said.

In regards to first-day gains, 74% of all IPOS ended their first day above their listing price with the average gain of 31%.

Furthermore, 93% of all new listings were able to raise the target amount of funds sought which was up on both 2019 (84% of targets met) and 2018 (72% of targets met).

Read more: HLB Mann Judd IPO WatchMarcus Ohm
