iPartners welcomes first NZ hire

iPartners welcomes first NZ hireBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | TUESDAY, 20 SEP 2022 11:51AM
iPartners has appointed Thom Bentley as its director head of capital markets in New Zealand.
Bentley, who officially joined last Thursday, is the first local hire made by the Australian alternatives investor and will be based in Queenstown.
Going forward he is responsible for growing the business across wholesale and institutional investors in New Zealand and will report directly to the head of capital markets Alex Thompson.
Bentley joins from BetaShares where he held the role of country lead, New Zealand and also served as director, adviser and institutional business, New Zealand.
Before that, he worked at Smartshares Limited based in Auckland as a client director for the institutional business.
Commenting on his own appointment, he said: "I am excited by the opportunity for iPartners in the New Zealand market and honoured to be joining a high-quality team with huge capability in private market investment opportunities."
Thompson added: "We're thrilled to welcome Thom to the iPartners team. He brings a wealth of experience and a great network to our New Zealand offering."
iPartners said the new hire reflects a rise in growth from New Zealand investors who are on the lookout for private market and alternative strategies to complement more traditional asset classes.
