IOOF to provide fee relief to adviser network

IOOF has announced a new initiative that will see its network of financial advisers offer free financial guidance to local communities until the end of September.

IOOF said it is providing fee relief to its advisers to volunteer 60 hours of their time over a three-month period to provide financial guidance to people in their local communities at no cost.

IOOF chief executive Renato Mota said IOOF anticipates at least two thirds of its advisers will sign up to the initiative, equating to over 50,000 hours of professional financial help to those who are facing tough financial decisions due to this crisis.

"I know many of our advisers are already doing pro bono work in their communities, so this is not a limit - it's a baseline," Mota said.

"This is very much a grassroots initiative, going directly to those who need help and support and who need it now.

Mota said the IOOF Community Offer will open up wealth management, in a time of need, to all Australians.

"It is a tangible and meaningful approach to supporting the broader community and importantly, our advisers - many of whom are small business owners themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

IOOF will match advisers who registered to participate with members of their community who are seeing assistance in the local area.

IOOF said it will provide three months licensee fee relief for the practices that complete a minimum of 60 hours of pro bono work over the three-month period.

The fee relief for advisers will be provided from October to December 2020 after IOOF receives validated pro bono records.

In addition, IOOF is has developed an easy to navigate website Hub, which includes educational videos, articles and financial tools, including step-by-step instructions on how to access the financial help that is currently on offer from the Australian government.

"Now is the time Australian businesses need to step up and take the lead to help all Australians manage through the economic effects of this crisis, while also protecting their longer-term financial future," Mota said.

"With more than 3.5 million Australians currently enrolled in the JobKeeper scheme, and more than one million on JobSeeker, many Australians have clearly found themselves under duress because of this pandemic. They need help to get back on their feet.

Mota said people who may have fallen on tough times are now faced with difficult decisions about whether to access their super early, take a 'holiday' from their mortgage, or refinance existing loans and financial arrangements.

"None of these decisions are easy without appropriate knowledge, tools and guidance. Providing that guidance is where we see IOOF having an important role to play," he said.

Steve Dobson, director and financial adviser at Mal Dobson & Associates said: "As a financial adviser in a tight knit community, I have seen firsthand the impact the current COVID-19 crisis has had on everyone from students and young professionals to families and the elderly."

"As a member of my community - it is important that I feel like I can make a difference."

Mota said IOOF has always sought to serve the community and those who are most in need.

"That is why our 2000 dedicated employees and our adviser network of over 1300 are stepping up to serve the community at this time and I applaud them for doing this."

