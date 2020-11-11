NEWS
Executive Appointments
InvestSMART adds to board
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 NOV 2020   12:41PM

ASX-listed InvestSMART Group has added a well-known financial commentator and editor to its board, which is chaired by Paul Clitheroe.

Effie Zahos will join InvestSMART's board.

She is currently editor-at-large at Canstar. Until last year she was the founding editor of Money magazine for about 20 years, before it was bought by Rainmaker Information (also the owner of this publication) from Bauer Media. Clitheroe was the chair of Money magazine.

Zahos has a bachelor of economics from University of Queensland. She has written two personal finance books.

Her other directorship is at Ecstra, a not-for-profit focused on financial literacy.

The appointment is subject to formal approval at the next general meeting.

"With a background in banking, Zahos brings to InvestSMART a wealth of experience in relation to the Australian retail financial industry," the company said.

"Effie is one of Australia's leading personal finance commentators with more than two decades of experience helping Australians make the most of their money."

InvestSMART is also the owner of Alan Kohler's publication Eureka Report.

Read more: InvestSMART
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
