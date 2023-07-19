Newspaper icon
InvestSense welcomes distribution lead

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 JUL 2023   12:10PM

The investment management consultancy firm, which specialises in multi-asset managed accounts, has brought John Nicoll on as distribution executive.

Nicoll brings over 22 years of experience in the financial services sector, having previously served at Zenith Investment Partners as its national head of sales, and at Macquarie Group as a regional business manager, real estate funds management.

InvestSense director and distribution executive Paul Carrington said Nicoll's appointment comes at a time when managed accounts are witnessing a surge in adoption across the industry.

This is backed by SPDR ETFS/Investment Trends latest data, which found more than one in two financial advisers are using managed accounts in their client portfolios.

"Financial advisers are increasingly seeking investment solutions that not only fulfill compliance obligations but also energise their clients' portfolios," he said.

"Managed account structures allow for swift portfolio changes in response to market volatility, while investors benefit from greater engagement as all assets within the portfolio are visible via the platform."

Carrington added that Nicoll's expertise in the sector will be invaluable as InvestSense continues to provide "differentiated solutions to investors through financial advisers."

The appointment of Nicoll follows the addition of Stephen Poole to the InvestSense distribution team late last year.

Meanwhile, Carrington joined the firm in early 2019 from Russell Investments.

