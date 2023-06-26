Newspaper icon
Investors trust ChatGPT for advice

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 26 JUN 2023   12:41PM

An overwhelming number of investors believe ChatGPT will provide accurate financial advice, flagging they will lean on artificial intelligence as their trusted adviser in the future.

According to the Investor Index study of 1100 UK investors with a minimum of £10,000 ($19k) investible funds, 73% think that ChatGPT is reliable for financial advice.

The survey, canvased by communications firm AML Group and research agency The Nursery Research and Planning, found that 42% of younger investors aged 18-34 have already use the AI chatbot for advice.

The survey also revealed that about half (54%) of UK investors aged 65 and over believe that ChatGPT could be the future of financial advice.

Using OpenAI's latest tool GPT4, a separate study by German academics found it provides financial advice on par with low-cost automated advice.

GPT-4 is effective at risk profiling and matching information on the client's situation to a suitable portfolio of financial products, Christian Fieberg, Lars Hornuf, David J. Streich wrote.

While specific products are included in the recommendation, GPT-4 cannot offer assistance in implementing the portfolio, such as opening an account, purchasing and rebalancing portfolio components.

"Thus, while GPT-4 does well in matching investor profiles to specific portfolios, it will likely not make the entire financial advisory process redundant in the near future. Instead, it may be used as a back-office solution by financial advisers, who use GPT-4 to generate portfolio recommendations from the investor profiles they generate and which they implement and rebalance accordingly," they said.

AML Group senior strategist Sarah Nunneley said while ChatGPT is currently not regulated, its perceived promise as a source of advice in the future across age groups is remarkable.

"This is most significant among younger investors - but you would be amiss to dismiss this group as 'just kids', this can be people in their late 30s and 40s, with money to invest and confidence in their choices," she said.

"The 'new' generation of investor is already here, and they are looking at what is on offer, weighing up their options and it seems robo-advice and AI are coming up on top."

Young investors (31%) tend to focus on short-term returns, but the majority (60%) believe long-term investments are more important than ever before, the Investor Index survey found. Given the volatile markets, some 37% of investors have yanked funds from their current investments.

A minority of those polled (18%) are engaged in cryptocurrency.

