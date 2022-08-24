Investors protect against inflation: Report

Difficult market conditions have driven considerable interest in inflation-resilient assets, according to the latest quarterly manager intelligence and market trends report by bfinance.

The report found that despite ongoing volatility during the quarter, investors were closely focused on protecting their portfolios and seeking out sources of potential return.

This retrenchment was reflected by the bfinance Risk Aversion Index, which moved deeper into bearish, risk-off territory, rising from 0.79 to 0.82 during Q2.

Amongst the multi-asset managers tracked for the index, equity exposure dropped to less than 32% (three percentage points below the long-term average), and exposure to fixed income and other diversifiers rose to 68%.

"As inflation surges and markets fall, investors have put a strong focus on defensive portfolio positions while also looking for assets that are resilient to inflation," bfinance business development manager Sebastian Mays said.

The current market conditions have driven considerable interest in private markets, which represented 68% of all new search activity for the 12 months to 30 June 2022, up 13 percentage points year over year.

While some investors remained focused on diversifying their geographic exposures and expressed significant interest in Asia Pacific and emerging markets, others sought to access the growing secondaries market.

Investors also demonstrated a keen appetite for real estate, which attracted 31% of all new searches, and private debt, which also drew attention as investors sought out new sources of portfolio diversification, income and inflation protection.

"These key market insights outline an increased focus amongst investors towards defensive opportunities including hedge funds, private markets and real estate as external market pressures increase and equity markets fall," the report stated.