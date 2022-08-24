Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Investors protect against inflation: Report

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 AUG 2022   12:53PM

Difficult market conditions have driven considerable interest in inflation-resilient assets, according to the latest quarterly manager intelligence and market trends report by bfinance.

The report found that despite ongoing volatility during the quarter, investors were closely focused on protecting their portfolios and seeking out sources of potential return.

This retrenchment was reflected by the bfinance Risk Aversion Index, which moved deeper into bearish, risk-off territory, rising from 0.79 to 0.82 during Q2.

Amongst the multi-asset managers tracked for the index, equity exposure dropped to less than 32% (three percentage points below the long-term average), and exposure to fixed income and other diversifiers rose to 68%.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

"As inflation surges and markets fall, investors have put a strong focus on defensive portfolio positions while also looking for assets that are resilient to inflation," bfinance business development manager Sebastian Mays said.

The current market conditions have driven considerable interest in private markets, which represented 68% of all new search activity for the 12 months to 30 June 2022, up 13 percentage points year over year.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

While some investors remained focused on diversifying their geographic exposures and expressed significant interest in Asia Pacific and emerging markets, others sought to access the growing secondaries market.

Investors also demonstrated a keen appetite for real estate, which attracted 31% of all new searches, and private debt, which also drew attention as investors sought out new sources of portfolio diversification, income and inflation protection.

"These key market insights outline an increased focus amongst investors towards defensive opportunities including hedge funds, private markets and real estate as external market pressures increase and equity markets fall," the report stated.

Read more: bfinanceSebastian Mays
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Investors seek inflationary refuge in diversification strategies
Life insurers to embrace risky assets
Downward fee trend hits ESG
bfinance names client consultant
Asset managers still bearish, but less so
Aussie investors unhappy with pandemic performance
Investors turn to China-focused strategies
Diversification pays off for some, but not all: bfinance
Fees down across asset classes: Report
Former super fund investment lead joins consultancy

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper increases investment fees

ANDREW MCKEAN
AustralianSuper has raised the fees of most investment options on account of its recent investments in several large infrastructure and property assets.

Insignia Financial profits jump 59% to $234.5m

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Insignia Financial announced its underlying net profit after tax (UNPAT) has increased 59% to $234.5 million in FY22 from $147.8 million last year.

Carlyle, amicaa in local private credit JV

CHLOE WALKER
Global giant Carlyle and Sydney-based credit investment firm amicaa have teamed up to manage a diversified portfolio of private debt investments in Australia and New Zealand.

Adviser standards consultation commences

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Treasury has kicked off its review of adviser professional standards with a consultation paper that outlines its proposed new pathway for experienced advisers.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Rose Kerlin

GROUP EXECUTIVE OF MEMBERSHIP AND BRAND
AUSTRALIANSUPER
Driven by a relentless commitment to helping others, it's of little wonder Rose Kerlin has excelled at leading profit to member and purpose-led organisations. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.