Investors dig deeper for alternative assets

The hunt for yield has prompted investors to turn to new asset classes within the alternatives sector, according to Preqin.

Disappointing returns from traditional assets such as office, retail and industrial have also forced investors to look to other 'alternatives'.

Cold storage, data centres, life sciences, student accommodation, and senior living are among the sub-sectors that investors will target in 2022 amid the pandemic and other macro trends like ageing populations, e-commerce, and rising wealth, the Alternatives in 2022 report finds.

In Australia, Preqin predicts a boom in the life science industry thanks to government-led pro-growth policies. Examples of support include significant tax offsets for research and development expenditure and targeted multibillion-dollar initiatives to help manufacturers scale up operations.

"Occupier demand in select cities is gravitating toward business parks, industrial offices, and suburban metro markets. This is largely driven by the growth of the life sciences, pharmaceutical, and biomedical industries, which have come into the spotlight due to the pandemic," Preqin managing director and head of research and strategy Glyn Nelson said.

Multi-family or build-to-rent housing in Australia is also expected to surge, thanks to low interest rates and double-digit growth rates in property across major cities.

"Furthermore, secular tailwinds supported by urban migration as well as a young Gen Z workforce with a growing preference to rent vs. own are adding to this momentum. Given this sector is still at a nascent stage, there are plenty of opportunities for investors to enjoy the potential yield and growth upside," Nelson said.

Preqin estimates that alternatives offer a yield premium of 100 basis points or more over traditional sectors.

Globally, assets under management for alternatives is tipped to almost double from US$13.3 trillion at the end of 2021 to US$23.2 trillion by 2026, accelerated by private equity, private debt, and infrastructure.

Real estate, natural resources and hedge fund will also help drive AUM albeit at a slower pace over the next five years.